IND Vs MAS, International Friendly: Maiden Win Escapes Marquez As Blue Tigers Draw 1-1 With Harimau Malaya

Rahul Bheke scored the equalizer for India from Brandon Fernandes' corner, which came after Lallianzuala Chhangte won a corner on the right following a long ball from Anwar Ali

Rahul Bheke celebrating the equalizer. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
India's search for a first win under head coach Manolo Marquez and in 2024 continues, as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Malaysia in an international friendly at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. (Match Highlights | Football News)

The match started with India enjoying early possession, but a mistake from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 19th minute allowed Paulo Josue to pass the ball into an empty net.

The stadium fell silent as Josue seized his moment. Sandhu misjudged a bouncing ball from a clearance, and it cruelly sailed over his head. As he desperately tried to recover, Josue coolly tucked it into the empty net, leaving the Indian crowd in shock and disbelief.

But then, Rahul Bheke scored the equalizer in 39th minute for India from Brandon Fernandes' corner, which came after Lallianzuala Chhangte won a corner on the right following a long ball from Anwar Ali.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The draw has all but secured India's spot in Pot 1 for the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with the updated rankings set to be released in 10 days.

Debutant Irfan Yadwad linked up well with his club teammate Farukh Choudhary, but neither could convert a clear chance, with Choudhary notably missing an opportunity to score with a scissor kick.

This draw could add more pressure on Sandhu, with his long-standing role as India's goalkeeper now under the spotlight.

In the last match against Vietnam, it was Sandhu's own goal that contributed to the 1-1 draw. With mistakes beginning to pile up, he will need a strong comeback to secure his future as the team’s long-serving goalkeeper. With this India end their 2024 season winless.

