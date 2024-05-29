Football

India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: 'An Important Match For All Of Us' Says Anirudh Thapa

India, who need to win their last two matches in the qualifiers against Kuwait (home) on June 6 and Qatar (away) on June 11, will enter the upcoming game following their shocking 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in March

X | Indian Football Team
India National Football Team in action during a practice session ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait Photo: X | Indian Football Team
Central midfielder Anirudh Thapa knows that a win for India in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait will be massive for the country's football landscape and he is confident of putting the best foot forward. (More Football News)

The game, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, will also mark the legendary Sunil Chhetri's farewell from international football after a glorious 19-year career.

"It is an important match for all of us, and especially for Sunil bhai. We need to make sure that we qualify for the third round because that would be huge for Indian football and the fans," Thapa told the All India Football Federation's website.

"We're playing at the Salt Lake and the stadium will be fully packed. We all know how crazy the fans are and how much they love football there. We will give our best for the nation. We need to be at our best to get those three points," he added.

India, who need to win their last two matches in the qualifiers against Kuwait (home) on June 6 and Qatar (away) on June 11, will enter the upcoming game following their shocking 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in March.

Thapa said he has been lucky enough to share seven years on the field with the great Chhetri.

BY PTI

"Over the past seven years, whenever I've been in the national camp, he's been the one everyone looks up to. He is an example-setter.

"He used to guide us through everything, tell us new things like how to stay fit, and what to do in your daily life. He has been a mentor for all," said Thapa.

On the pitch, Thapa and Chhetri's chemistry is no secret. Four of Chhetri's 94 goals have been assisted by the boots of Thapa.

They came twice at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup (against Chinese Taipei and Kenya), once against Nepal in a 2021 friendly and most recently against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship group stage - a stunning volley from an inch-perfect corner.

Thapa also shared a bit about their relationship outside the football field.

"Yeah, we do talk outside football. About a lot of things. We discuss our holidays and vacations. In the national camp too, after our meals in the dining room, we sit and chat for a while, sharing laughter. Sharing the dressing room with him has been great."

Adding a message for Chhetri, Thapa said, "Although Sunil bhai knows everything about football and life and has been the one always guiding us, my message to him would be that now is the time you can eat what you want to, you can enjoy with your son in your free time. And our plan to go on a vacation together is still on."

With 57 caps, the midfielder has the third-highest appearances for India among the current players behind Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Thapa's international career stretches back almost seven years now.

"Seven years with the national team have been fantastic. I've played with some great players in the past and now also players keep coming. I'm still learning a lot from my teammates and playing international matches for my country.

"I was fortunate enough to continue playing without missing any camps in those seven years," said Thapa.

