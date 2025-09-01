India Vs Iran Preview, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s Men Aim To Maintain Winning Start

India faces a crucial match against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, aiming to build on their victory over Tajikistan under Khalid Jamil's leadership

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian national team players in action against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
  • India faces 20th-ranked Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025

  • India defeated Tajikistan 2-1 in the opening match at CAFA Nations Cup

  • Khalid Jamil emphasised teamwork as key to success for India

India's national football team prepares for a tough match against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on Monday, September 1, in Hisor, Tajikistan. The game takes place following India's victory over co-host Tajikistan in their opening fixture. Head coach Khalid Jamil leads the team for this important fixture, as India aims to build momentum for upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India’s Victory Over Tajikistan

India secured a 2-1 win against higher-ranked Tajikistan on Friday. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made several crucial saves. The Indian football team competes in the CAFA Nations Cup for the first time. This performance comes before critical Asian Cup qualifying matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players were unavailable for the tournament; the club did not release them as it did not fall within the FIFA international match window. Star striker Sunil Chhetri also remained absent. Despite these absences, Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scored India's goals.

Khalid Jamil debuted as an international coach with this assignment. He said teamwork led to the win against 106th-ranked Tajikistan. Jamil stated: "The win was all down to the unity that the players showed on the pitch. They all worked in unison. Not only the players, but the entire staff – the technical, non-technical, and medical staff all worked together, and the unity within the team is visible." He also noted India's victory upset the higher-ranked Central Asian side.

India Preparing For Iranian Encounter

A significant challenge awaits India, ranked 133rd in the world, against Iran, who hold the 20th position globally. This ranking promises a demanding contest for the Indian Football Team. Jamil said his team draws inspiration from the Tajikistan win. He confirmed players were rested and "raring to go."

Jamil explained: "The win in the last game was a huge motivation for us, but the main thing right now is for us to be ready for the Iran game. We've had two days to recover, and now we need to ensure that everyone is fresh when we face Iran."

Defender Jhingan, who was named 'Player of the Match' against Tajikistan, emphasised using the victory to build momentum for future goals.

"Yes, we are happy that we got a win and that we have three points, but we must build on this win as a nation and as a team," Jhingan said. "We must continue to improve, because our main aim is to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the third consecutive time."

"These games are important for us to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers," he added.

India Vs Iran Head-To-Head Records

Iran leads the head-to-head record against India, having won four matches, while the Blue Tigers have recorded two victories. India last defeated Iran in 1959. This occurred in Ernakulam, Kerala, where goals from Chuni Goswami, Yusuf Khan, and Tulsidas Balaram secured a 3-1 home victory.

India last played Iran in 2016 during World Cup qualifiers. Iran won 4-0 in Tehran. Of the current squad, Jhingan and goalkeeper Sandhu were the only players from that 2016 team.

"I think only the two of us (Jhingan and Sandhu) have played against them in this squad, so we know what kind of a challenge they will pose," Sandhu said. "And of course, they have only gotten better over the years, playing in the World Cup on a regular basis."

"What we have learned playing against top opposition like Iran is that we have to make the most of our chances when they come by, and minimise our mistakes as much as we can, because such teams will punish any lapses," he advised.

Sandhu concluded: "But the most important thing is to believe in the team and stay united at all times." He added that "determination and desire to win can work wonders for India."

"We must follow the plans laid out by the coach with all honesty. We must make sure that we make life difficult for them. We must show bravery and desire," the goalkeeper added. "Nothing is impossible in football – the Grimsby vs Manchester United (match) was an example of that."

(With PTI Inputs)

