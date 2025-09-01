India Vs Iran Preview, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s Men Aim To Maintain Winning Start

Khalid Jamil debuted as an international coach with this assignment. He said teamwork led to the win against 106th-ranked Tajikistan. Jamil stated: "The win was all down to the unity that the players showed on the pitch. They all worked in unison. Not only the players, but the entire staff – the technical, non-technical, and medical staff all worked together, and the unity within the team is visible." He also noted India's victory upset the higher-ranked Central Asian side.