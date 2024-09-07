Football

'I Am Done' - Steven Bergwijn Slams Ronald Koeman After Netherlands Snub

Bergwijn, who has made 35 international appearances since his debut in 2018, was a notable admission for the Oranje's upcoming Nations League fixtures

Steven Bergwijn has hit out at Ronald Koeman's comments about his move to the Saudi Pro League
Steven Bergwijn had strong words for Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman following the 61-year-old's criticism of his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. (More Football News)

The 26-year-old started two games at Euro 2024 in the knockout phase of the competition but was substituted in both at the half-time interval. 

He also enjoyed an impressive season at club level last campaign, creating more chances (50) and completing more dribbles (39) than anyone in the Ajax squad, scoring 12 goals in 24 appearances in the Eredivisie.

Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen - null
Nations League: Disappointed Maatsen Willing To Wait For Maiden Netherlands Cap

BY Stats Perform

But ahead of the Netherlands' clashes with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, Koeman took a dim view of Bergwijn swapping Ajax for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

"The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this," Koeman said.

"When you are 26 [years old], your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make."

Bergwijn, however, had some choice words for his international manager, saying: "I am done with someone who deliberately portrays me like that in the media.

"That's not how you treat your own players. The national coach knows very well that the competition in Saudi Arabia is at a great level.

"Or are you only allowed to take such a step when you are 32?".

But Koeman has since responded to Bergwijn's comments, choosing to stick to his guns. 

"It's logical that Steven Bergwijn reacts to my words on his move to Saudi. But I stick to my words!," Koeman told NOS.

"Going to Saudi at 26, it's not a transfer based on the sporting aspect."

