Ian Maatsen is disappointed not to have made the cut for the Netherlands' Nations League squad, but is willing to wait it out. (More Football News)
Maatsen, who was initially a surprise omission from the Dutch Euro 2024 squad before he was called up as a late replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong, was not included by Ronald Koeman in the squad for the fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.
The left-back, who helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season before joining Aston Villa from Chelsea, is yet to feature in a senior game for his nation.
Instead, he is a standout name in the Netherlands' Under-21 squad.
And while he is frustrated not to have made the cut for Koeman's selection, the 22-year-old will bide his time.
"Of course this is a disappointment. I expected to have to report to the [senior] side," he said.
"I could have withdrawn, but that's not who I am. Sometimes you have to accept things and not worry too much. I have to show here that I am the best and can play for the Dutch national team.
"I tried to enjoy myself to the fullest. I was always raring to go. Even if it was just for a minute. I wanted a cap but it hasn’t come yet."
The Dutch Under-21s face North Macedonia Under-21s on Friday.