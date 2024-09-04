Football

Nations League: Disappointed Maatsen Willing To Wait For Maiden Netherlands Cap

Ian Maatsen is disappointed not to have made the cut for the Netherlands' Nations League squad, but is willing to wait it out

Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen
Ian Maatsen is disappointed not to have made the cut for the Netherlands' Nations League squad, but is willing to wait it out. (More Football News)

Maatsen, who was initially a surprise omission from the Dutch Euro 2024 squad before he was called up as a late replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong, was not included by Ronald Koeman in the squad for the fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.

The left-back, who helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season before joining Aston Villa from Chelsea, is yet to feature in a senior game for his nation.

Instead, he is a standout name in the Netherlands' Under-21 squad.

And while he is frustrated not to have made the cut for Koeman's selection, the 22-year-old will bide his time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Of course this is a disappointment. I expected to have to report to the [senior] side," he said.

"I could have withdrawn, but that's not who I am. Sometimes you have to accept things and not worry too much. I have to show here that I am the best and can play for the Dutch national team.

"I tried to enjoy myself to the fullest. I was always raring to go. Even if it was just for a minute. I wanted a cap but it hasn’t come yet."

The Dutch Under-21s face North Macedonia Under-21s on Friday.

