Liverpool News: Hugo Ekitike Shares Thoughts On Alexander Isak Signing

Hugo Ekitike stated that he is ready to fight for his place in Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, but is expecting “tough competition” from Alexander Isak.
The Reds signed Isak on deadline day in a British record £125m deal after weeks of uncertainty around the Swedish striker’s future.
Ekitike has enjoyed a strong start to his Liverpool career, scoring two goals and providing one assist in three Premier League matches, while also scoring in their Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace.
Isak is yet to feature for club or country this season, but is expected to play in Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Monday.
Ekitike, who made his senior debut for France last week, believes that competition for places was inevitable at a club like Liverpool.
“When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players,” said Ekitike.
“Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.
“It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem.”
Liverpool are first in the Premier League after their 1-0 win over Arsenal before the international break saw them maintain their perfect start to their title defence.
Isak could make his debut for the Reds against Burnley on September 14, while his home debut could come in the Merseyside derby a week later.