How Ruben Amorim Can Enhance ‘Exceptional’ Bruno Fernandes At Man United, Says Rene Meulensteen

United have agreed to pay Sporting around £9.2million (€11m) in compensation, with Amorim signing a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Meulensteen thinks Fernandes will thrive under compatriot Amorim
Ruben Amorim's impending appointment as Manchester United boss will benefit skipper Bruno Fernandes, former Red Devils coach Rene Meulensteen believes. (More Football News)

United confirmed on Friday, four days after they sacked Ten Hag, that Amorim would be coming in as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old, who has won the Portuguese title twice in the space of three years, will join the Red Devils officially from November 11, after serving a notice period with Sporting CP.

He will link up with compatriot Fernandes, who also swapped the Portuguese capital for Manchester back in January 2020.

The skipper has been directly involved in 151 goals since his debut, the most of any midfielder across Europe's top five leagues during that time.

And Meulensteen, who spent 12 years on the coaching staff at Old Trafford, thinks Fernandes will thrive under Amorim, and hopefully cut out some bad habits.

Meet Ruben Amorim: Manchester United's New Head Coach

"It's always important, but all managers expect certain things, have certain expectations from Bruno," he told Stats Perform. 

"I do think Bruno is an exceptional player. He's been so important in so many goals, in terms of his assists and contributing goals himself. 

"Although, there's also another side that we've seen in Bruno - which you don't like to see as a club captain - a little bit of petulant behaviour, like throwing the toys out of the pram if things are not going well. 

"Obviously, they're both Portuguese, so that helps them in terms of speaking in their native language. 

"It's going to be interesting. The way that he sets up his teams, he doesn't play with out-and-out wingers. He plays far more with people in between the pockets, which [the likes of Bruno] are suited to. 

"As soon as he steps over that line and steps through the door, we will see very, very quickly how he's going to shape up the team."

