Harry Kane To Return To Tottenham? Thomas Frank Hints 'If He Decides To Come Back'

Thomas Frank would welcome Harry Kane back at Tottenham, though a return seems unlikely
Kane is closing in on 100 goals for Bayern Munich, leading the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons
A £54m (€61.7m) buy-out clause could allow a January move
Thomas Frank would be thrilled if England captain Harry Kane decided to return to Tottenham.
Kane left Spurs for Bayern Munich in 2023, and has gone on to star for the Bundesliga giants.
In fact, the 32-year-old is just two goals away from hitting a century for Bayern. Should he achieve the feat on Friday against Werder Bremen, he will have done so in just 104 games, setting a new record for a player featuring for a team in Europe's top five leagues.
And though Kane has plenty of time left to run on his deal in Bavaria, it has been reported that there is a £54m (€61.7m) buy-out clause that becomes active in January.
Speculation has mounted that Kane may return to Spurs at some stage next year, and while Frank feels it is unlikely at this stage, he would be delighted for it to be the case.
"There are a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself who would like to see Kane back," Frank said ahead of Spurs' EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers.
"Personally, I don't think he will do it right now, if I'm honest. He'll probably stay at Bayern and continue performing well.
"He was the top scorer last year. He won the title and he's doing fantastic now.
"I don't know what he's thinking. Myself, I'm a traveller, I like to explore things as well, so he's been here for many years, so why not enjoy the time in Bayern a little bit more.
"But he's welcome. If he wants to join us, he's more than welcome."
Kane led the Bundesliga scoring charts in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, becoming the first player to do so in their first two seasons in the competition.
He has already scored 16 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, at least six more than any other player within Europe's top five leagues, with that tally including two hat-tricks.