Hapoel Tel Aviv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League: Derby Called Off For Safety Reasons

Three officers and five fans were hurt in violence in and around Bloomfield Stadium, which is shared by Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv, ahead of the Israeli Premier League match

Hapoel Tel Aviv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League: Derby Called Off For Safety Reasons
A screengrab from a video shared by Israel police of the disturbances before kick-off in the Israeli Premier League derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv. Photo: X/Israel Police
  • Israeli police deems Tel Aviv derby unsafe to go ahead

  • Extensive use of pyrotechnics by fans, including fireworks and smoke grenades, reported

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from attending Europa League game at Aston Villa

The football derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv was called off Sunday after disturbances before kickoff led police to determine it was unsafe to go ahead.

Trouble flared in and around Bloomfield Stadium, which is shared by both clubs, ahead of the Israeli Premier League match.

The Jerusalem Post's English-language website said the game “was cancelled after police determined that conditions at the stadium were unsafe to continue,” with “extensive use of pyrotechnics by fans, including fireworks and smoke grenades.”

It added: “According to Israeli Police, three officers and five fans were hurt during the incidents.”

The incident comes days after the English city of Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group controversially decided Maccabi Tel Aviv fans should be banned from attending the Nov. 6 Europa League game at Aston Villa, over security concerns. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized the decision.

