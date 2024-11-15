Football

Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley

While England are set to welcome the Republic of Ireland to their home venue on Sunday, Carsley is pleased with the development he has seen so far

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Lee-Carsley
Lee Carsley was delighted with Curtis Jones' performance in England's 3-0 win
info_icon

Interim coach Lee Carsley was delighted with the progress of his England side as they defeated Greece 3-0 in Athens to move top of their Nations League group. (More Football News)

Having fallen to a 2-1 defeat to Greece when they travelled to Wembley at the start of October, the Three Lions exacted revenge as Ollie Watkins opened the scoring early before an own goal and debut goal from Curtis Jones completed the rout deep in the second half.

The travelling side entered the international break without several key figures, including Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, after nine players withdrew with injury.

While England are set to welcome the Republic of Ireland to their home venue on Sunday, Carsley is pleased with the development he has seen so far.

England interim manager Lee Carsley - null
UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs

BY Stats Perform

"It represents that we are moving in the right direction. We won't get too carried away, we have a big game on Sunday at Wembley,” he told ITV.

"It is just important the players played to their strengths. We have a lot of outstanding talent. The players that weren't here, we concentrated on the ones who were. They took their opportunity today.”

Carsley’s team featured three debutants – Jones, Morgan Rogers and Lewis Hall – with Jones scoring an audacious backheel flick to stun the crowd.

The Liverpool midfielder capped off what was already a tremendous performance as he had the most touches from either team (86) and delivered 100% passing accuracy in the final third.

"Curtis Jones is an outstanding player. He played really well, even without his goal. With his goal it was an excellent performance,” Carsley enthused.

"People were speaking last night about the inexperience in the squad but these players are playing for their clubs at a really high level."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  2. Champions Trophy Tour Set To Begin In Pakistan Without Schedule Announcement
  3. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Series Opener - Check Details
Football News
  1. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  2. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
  3. Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland, UEFA Nations League: Caoimhin Kelleher Repays Trust In Narrow Victory
  4. Juventus Team News: Juan Cabal Becomes Second Juve Defender To Suffer ACL Injury
  5. Aymeric Laporte 'Would Listen To Call' From Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  3. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  2. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  3. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  4. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  5. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  2. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  3. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  4. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  5. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya