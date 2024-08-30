Football

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

On Friday, just ahead of the transfer window closing, Palace boss Glasner confirmed the defender would be staying at Selhurst Park

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Premier League
Marc Guehi will stay at Palace
info_icon

Marc Guehi will be staying at Crystal Palace, with Oliver Glasner having never been in doubt that would be the case. (More Football News)

Guehi, who impressed for England at Euro 2024, has been the subject of multiple offers from Newcastle United.

However, on Friday, just ahead of the transfer window closing, Palace boss Glasner confirmed the defender would be staying at Selhurst Park.

And the Palace boss insists he never held any fears Guehi would join his now former central-defensive partner Joachim Andersen in leaving the club.

"I can confirm [he will stay]," Glasner said ahead of Sunday's clash with Guehi's former club Chelsea.

"But I was never in doubt. Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give in.

"Thank you to Marc, he was always open with me. All the rumours didn't influence his performances.

"He always told me that he's not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and that is always the most important thing for me."

Sean Dyche has been left scratching his head this season - null
Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

Palace have lost both of their Premier League games this season, while Chelsea go into Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge on the back of a 6-2 thrashing of Wolves last week.

However, the Blues lost 2-1 to Servette in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday, albeit they still progressed on aggregate.

Despite the defeat, Enzo Maresca is not concerned that Chelsea will be hampered by playing in Europe.

He said: "It is a competition where we are going to try and do our best in.

"I think tonight, once again, the team shows in the way we started that the team was there. Then the game, we concede; they had some chances and we lost a little bit of confidence.

"It's one more competition. We have Conference League, Premier League, FA Cup, the EFL Cup - they are all competitions where we are going to try and do our best and then we will see where we arrive."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Since the start of last season, Palmer has both scored and assisted a goal in more different Premier League games than any other player (six).

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

Coming into this weekend's games, Eze has been involved in more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (16 – 12 shots, four chances created) but is yet to register a goal or assist.

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea’s 6-2 win at Wolves last time out was the 21st time they have scored 6+ goals in a single Premier League game, with only Manchester City doing so more often in the competition's history (22). However, the last two times the Blues have netted 6+, they’ve lost their next league match (2-4 v Arsenal in April 2022 and 0-5 v Arsenal in April 2024).

Having only lost three of their 13 Premier League games under Glasner last season (W7 D3), Palace have lost both such matches in 2024-25. Only in 2017-18 have the Eagles ever lost their first three matches of a top-flight campaign (first seven).

Palace have lost 80% of their 30 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W4 D2 L24), the highest loss rate of any side to face another at least 30 times in the competition. Each of their four wins against the Blues have come under a different manager (Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson).

Chelsea have won each of their last 13 Premier League games against Palace. Only Man City (a current run of 14 against Bournemouth) have ever had a longer winning streak against an opponent in English Football League history.

The Blues lost 2-0 against Man City in their opening league game of the season at Stamford Bridge – they have not lost their first two at home in a single campaign since 1978-79.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea - 56.4%

Crystal Palace - 21.8%

Draw - 21.7%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  2. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  3. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
  2. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  3. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  5. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin