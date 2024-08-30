Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Marc Guehi will be staying at Crystal Palace, with Oliver Glasner having never been in doubt that would be the case. (More Football News)
Guehi, who impressed for England at Euro 2024, has been the subject of multiple offers from Newcastle United.
However, on Friday, just ahead of the transfer window closing, Palace boss Glasner confirmed the defender would be staying at Selhurst Park.
And the Palace boss insists he never held any fears Guehi would join his now former central-defensive partner Joachim Andersen in leaving the club.
"I can confirm [he will stay]," Glasner said ahead of Sunday's clash with Guehi's former club Chelsea.
"But I was never in doubt. Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give in.
"Thank you to Marc, he was always open with me. All the rumours didn't influence his performances.
"He always told me that he's not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and that is always the most important thing for me."
Palace have lost both of their Premier League games this season, while Chelsea go into Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge on the back of a 6-2 thrashing of Wolves last week.
However, the Blues lost 2-1 to Servette in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday, albeit they still progressed on aggregate.
Despite the defeat, Enzo Maresca is not concerned that Chelsea will be hampered by playing in Europe.
He said: "It is a competition where we are going to try and do our best in.
"I think tonight, once again, the team shows in the way we started that the team was there. Then the game, we concede; they had some chances and we lost a little bit of confidence.
"It's one more competition. We have Conference League, Premier League, FA Cup, the EFL Cup - they are all competitions where we are going to try and do our best and then we will see where we arrive."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea - Cole Palmer
Since the start of last season, Palmer has both scored and assisted a goal in more different Premier League games than any other player (six).
Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze
Coming into this weekend's games, Eze has been involved in more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (16 – 12 shots, four chances created) but is yet to register a goal or assist.
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
Chelsea’s 6-2 win at Wolves last time out was the 21st time they have scored 6+ goals in a single Premier League game, with only Manchester City doing so more often in the competition's history (22). However, the last two times the Blues have netted 6+, they’ve lost their next league match (2-4 v Arsenal in April 2022 and 0-5 v Arsenal in April 2024).
Having only lost three of their 13 Premier League games under Glasner last season (W7 D3), Palace have lost both such matches in 2024-25. Only in 2017-18 have the Eagles ever lost their first three matches of a top-flight campaign (first seven).
Palace have lost 80% of their 30 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W4 D2 L24), the highest loss rate of any side to face another at least 30 times in the competition. Each of their four wins against the Blues have come under a different manager (Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson).
Chelsea have won each of their last 13 Premier League games against Palace. Only Man City (a current run of 14 against Bournemouth) have ever had a longer winning streak against an opponent in English Football League history.
The Blues lost 2-0 against Man City in their opening league game of the season at Stamford Bridge – they have not lost their first two at home in a single campaign since 1978-79.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Chelsea - 56.4%
Crystal Palace - 21.8%
Draw - 21.7%