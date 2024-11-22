Football

Girona Vs Espanyol, La Liga Preview: Michel Optimistic After Injury Boosts Ahead Of Key Clash

The Girona head coach said Manolo Gonzalez's team cannot be taken lightly despite their underwhelming performances in away games

Girona celebrate a win last time out
Michel says Girona are in better physical shape ahead of their home clash against Espanyol after being handed numerous injury boosts. (More Sports News)

Last season's surprise package, Girona, have had a mixed start to the campaign and sit 10th in the table but registered back-to-back league wins before the international break.

They have struggled with injuries to key players this season, but Viktor Tsygankov, Jhon Solis, Arnaut Danjuma, Yaser Asprilla, Ladislav Krejci, Ivan Martin, and Alejandro Frances are all available for the game.

Michel hopes that having a wider group of players available will help them to extend their winning run.

"We are better physically. Only Yangel Herrera, [Gabriel] Misehouy, Portu and Abel Ruiz are out, and the rest are in the squad" Michel told reporters. 

"Each case will be different in terms of giving us minutes, but they are ready to help us.

"Now we have replacements in each position, and it gives me peace of mind. We need everyone ready and in the next two to three weeks, we will be ready to play at 100%."

Michel said Herrera, who has scored twice and registered one assist in LaLiga this term, was not expected to return until the new year.

"He is a player who makes the difference in terms of duels, arrivals into the opponent's area and possession. He is vital, but we will not have him until 2025," he added.

Girona have 18 points after 13 games and will face an Espanyol side sitting in the relegation zone. The visitors are yet to win away this season, losing five of six games on the road, but Michel has won just one of his four LaLiga matches against Espanyol (D2 L1).

The Girona head coach said Manolo Gonzalez's team cannot be taken lightly despite their underwhelming performances in away games.

Espanyol are yet to win away this season, losing five of six games on the road.

"We faced each other in pre-season and we drew. It will be difficult since they are a very good team in transition with players like [Javi] Puado or Jofre [Carreras] with speed and depth," Michel said.

"It's always a different game. It's a derby, and it's good to play them. There is a rivalry that must be sporting and, for our people and the players, it is a different game."

