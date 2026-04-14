Ghana Footballer Dominic Frimpong Dies After Armed Attack On Berekum Chelsea Bus

Summary of this article
Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong tragically killed in armed attack on team bus
Gunmen opened fire, forcing players to flee as chaos unfolded
Ghana FA mourns loss while national team turns to Carlos Queiroz
A tragic incident has shaken the football world after a young Ghanaian footballer lost his life in a shocking armed attack on his team bus, highlighting growing safety concerns around domestic travel in the country.
According to reports, 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong was killed after armed robbers opened fire on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus while they were returning from a Ghana Premier League match against Samartex. The attack reportedly took place along the Bibiani–Goaso road, where masked gunmen blocked the team’s path before unleashing a barrage of gunfire.
In the chaos that followed, players and staff members were forced to flee into nearby bushes to save their lives. Frimpong, however, was struck in the head during the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was the only reported fatality among nearly 30 people on board, although at least one other individual sustained serious injuries.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the football community in Ghana and beyond. Frimpong, who had joined Berekum Chelsea on loan, was considered a rising talent, having scored two goals in 13 appearances this season.
His sudden passing has not only devastated his club but also raised serious questions about player safety, especially after similar attacks on teams in recent years.
In an official statement, the Ghana Football Association expressed deep grief, stating that it had received the news with “profound shock and sorrow,” while extending condolences to the player’s family, teammates, and club.
The governing body also emphasized that the tragedy had “sent shockwaves across the entire football fraternity” and promised to work closely with authorities to ensure justice is served and to strengthen security measures for teams traveling across the country.
Ghana Turns to veteran Carlos Queiroz as Coach
Amid the mourning, Ghanaian football has also made a significant decision off the pitch, turning to experienced Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz to take charge of the national team just weeks before the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
The move comes at a crucial time as the Black Stars look to stabilize their preparations and bring in a steady, experienced hand following recent uncertainties.
Queiroz, known for his vast international coaching experience, is expected to bring tactical discipline and structure to the squad as Ghana aims to regroup both emotionally and competitively.
His appointment adds another layer to what has already been an emotionally charged period for Ghanaian football, as the nation balances grief with the urgency of global competition.