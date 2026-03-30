Germany Vs Ghana LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Germany vs Ghana, International Friendly: Know all about the GER vs GHA international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Germany vs Ghana live streaming FIFA International Friendly 2026 preview head-to-head
Germany's players celebrate their goal during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Germany face Ghana in an international friendly in Stuttgart on Monday

  • This match serves as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both sides

  • Find out when and where to watch the Germany vs Ghana football match live on TV and online

Germany will host Ghana in an international friendly fixture at MHPArena in Stuttgart on Monday, with the match serving as a warm-up for both sides ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which starts on June 11.

After four clean sheets in five of their World Cup qualifying games, Germany played a seven-goal thriller against Switzerland in their last friendly at St. Jakob-Park. A masterclass from Florian Wirtz – who scored two goals and provided two assists – clinched a 4-3 win for the visitors in Basel.

Die Mannschaft have a much easier task against Ghana. Julian Nagelsmann’s men will be playing in front of a home crowd, and their opponents haven’t been in the best of form lately.

In fact, the Black Stars have lost three consecutive matches, including a shocking 5-1 hammering at the hands of Austria in their last friendly outing. Otto Addo’s side also missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, which denied them a shot at competitive football before the start of the World Cup.

The visitors, despite the talent at their disposal, need to go up a gear if they want to avoid another bloodbath against Germany. Meanwhile, anything but a confident win will be disappointing for the four-time World Cup-winning hosts.

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Germany vs Ghana: Team News

Ghana have left a few big names back home due to injury, including Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams, and Mohamed Kudus. As a result, Marvin Senaya and Patric Pfeiffer were handed their international debuts against Austria, but Addo will likely switch to a stronger XI against Germany.

For Germany, Alexander Nubel will start between the sticks, despite Nagelsmann confirming that Oliver Baumann will be the number one goalkeeper in the World Cup. Jonas Urbig was not included in the squad due to injury, and his place on the bench will be taken by Augsburg’s Finn Dahmen.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha hasn’t recovered from his knee injury and isn’t in the squad, also being a doubt for the World Cup. Germany will likely see a lot of changes, giving the senior players a breather.

Germany vs Ghana: Head-To-Head Record

Germany and Ghana have faced each other on three occasions in international football. Germany won the opening two matches in 1993 and 2010. Their last encounter in the 2014 World Cup ended in a 2-2 draw.

Germany vs Ghana: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Germany vs Ghana international friendly being played?

A

The Germany vs Ghana international friendly will be played on Monday, March 30, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on March 31. The game will be hosted at MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Q

Where to watch the Germany vs Ghana international friendly live in India?

A

The Germany vs Ghana international friendly will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Sony TEN 2 TV channel.

Q

Where to watch the Germany vs Ghana international friendly live elsewhere?

A

The Germany vs Ghana international friendly will be shown live in Germany on Das Erste. In Ghana, fans can watch the match live on GTV, GTV Sports+, TV3, and MaxTV.

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