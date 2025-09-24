Barcelona Injury News: Gavi Set To Miss Five Months Of Action After Undergoing Knee Surgery

The 21-year-old Spain international suffered a torn cruciate ligament in 2023
Barca confirmed the news on Tuesday
Barca are also set to be without Fermin Lopez for around three weeks
The Spain international only returned from an ACL injury last season, but has not featured for Barca since August.
And the 21-year-old will now be sidelined for between four and five months after surgery was performed on his meniscus in the same knee he previously injured.
Barca confirmed the news on Tuesday, with Hansi Flick's team in LaLiga action on Thursday against Real Oviedo.
The Blaugrana had reportedly been hoping Gavi would return to action in 2025, but it is now likely he will be out into the new year.
Barca are also set to be without Fermin Lopez for around three weeks after the midfielder sustained a muscle injury during Sunday's win over Getafe.