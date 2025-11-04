When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

India leveled the series 1-1 after a thrilling win in the third T20I. The 4th IND vs AUS T20 in Gold Coast promises another intense battle, check date, venue, and squads

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game
India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India bounced back in the 3rd T20I to level the series 1-1

  • The 4th T20I will be played at Gold Coast on November 6

  • Both teams aim to gain momentum ahead of the series decider

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the much-anticipated five-match T20I series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team rolls on down under. With the series currently poised at 1-1, the spotlight now turns to the 4th T20I, set for 6 November 2025 at the picturesque Bill Pippen Oval (Gold Coast). The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (06:15 PM local time in Australia).

Both teams arrive with momentum: India sealed a comeback in the 3rd T20I, while Australia will be desperate to reassert control on home soil. Expect an electric atmosphere as both sides fine-tune their tactics ahead of major global tournaments.

India Vs Australia 4th T20I, Match Details – Date, Venue & Time

The fourth T20I will take place on Thursday, 6 November 2025, at the Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland. The toss is expected shortly before the match kicks off at 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM AEDT.

For viewers in India, the game will be live on the Star Sports network, with streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar/Jio Hotstar. In Australia, coverage will be via Fox Cricket/Kayo Sports, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

India vs Australia T20I Squad:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

