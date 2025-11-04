Sunderland 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Xhaka’s Deflected Goal Extends SAFC’s Unbeaten Home Run
Sunderland extended their unbeaten Premier League run at the Stadium of Light with a 1-1 draw against Everton, thanks to Granit Xhaka’s deflected equaliser just 42 seconds after halftime. Iliman Ndiaye had earlier given Everton the lead with a brilliant solo effort in the first half. Sunderland’s resilience once again showed, as they have now earned eight points from losing positions this season, the most of any team. The result moved Regis Le Bris’ side up to fourth in the table with 18 points from 10 matches, their best top-flight start since Hull City in 2008-09. Xhaka, praised by Le Bris ahead of the match, scored his first Sunderland goal, taking his Premier League season tally to four goal involvements.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE