Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management

Southgate resigned as England manager following the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, bringing to an end an 11-year association with the FA

Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 final
Gareth Southgate will not be taking another management job within the next year, and he is unlikely to work with another national team. (More Football News)

The 54-year-old was in charge of the senior team for eight years and, within that period, led them to the finals of both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, as well as the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

In terms of tournament performance, he was the most successful England manager since Alf Ramsey, who led England to the 1966 World Cup – their only major honour.

Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure

BY Stats Perform

"Sometimes when you are in a big role you don't realise the weight until it's gone," Southgate told the European Club Association's general assembly, as reported by Reuters.

"It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion."

On life after the England job, Southgate was relaxed about where his next move would be. Despite that, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to take any coaching job in the near future.

"I am enjoying my life, so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation," he said.

“I won't coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time."

Southgate has, in recent times, been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United's decision-makers having reportedly considered him as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

While it is unclear how his self-enforced break from working will impact that, he confirmed that he would be open on a return to domestic football as long as the role was right.

"Club football? Depending on what role that is," Southgate said.

"I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You got to have excitement, passion to go to work every day.

One thing it seems like Southgate will not do, meanwhile, is work with another national team.

"It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart," he said

