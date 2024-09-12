Football

Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure

The 54-year-old was in charge of the Three Lions for eight years, leading the team through four major tournaments

Gareth-Southgate
Former England manager Gareth Southgate
info_icon

Gareth Southgate says he is keeping an open mind about what comes next in his career but is in no hurry to rush back into football. (More Sports News)

Southgate stepped down as England manager in July, shortly after England's second consecutive European Championship final defeat.

The 54-year-old was in charge of the Three Lions for eight years, leading the team through four major tournaments, while only Walter Winterbottom (139) and Alf Ramsey (113) managed more games for the national team than Southgate (102).

England are still searching for a new permanent manager, with interim head coach Lee Carsley impressing in his first two matches, leading the team to consecutive 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Southgate has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the pressure piles on Erik ten Hag and with a position at UEFA.

However, the former England manager says he is not expecting to step back into football any time soon.

"I've got lots of opportunities, I'm very open-minded to what's next," he told Sky News.

"That might be in football, that might be outside of football. I'm just going to take some time, refresh, recharge and go from there.

"I think at the moment people know that I need to get my energy back."

Southgate led England to their first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020 and helped the team reach their first final on foreign soil in Germany over the summer.

England also became the first team in history to lose consecutive Euros finals, with Southgate the only manager to ever lose two such matches.

However, his 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, and he is proud of the work he did during his time in charge.

"I think it was probably the right time for change," he added.

"I don't think you can have regrets. We made decisions with the information we had at the time to try and produce a winning team. I gave the job everything I had.

"We raised expectations and that was important. We needed to put English football back on the map."

