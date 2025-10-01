Football

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, Champions League: Victor Osimhen Penalty Wins It For Turkish Titans

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 1, 2025) after having an 88th-minute penalty decision reversed following a VAR review. The home side were incensed when Wilfried Singo was penalized for an apparent foul on Ibrahim Konate, but replays showed the Ivory Coast defender touched the ball before Konate's foot. Victor Osimhen's 16th-minute penalty was enough for Galatasaray to win. The Nigeria international kept his cool from 12 yards in the 15th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai was penalised for tripping Baris Yilmaz at Rams Park.