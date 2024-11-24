Football

Fulham 1-4 Wolves: Gary O'Neil Says Pressure Has Given His Team 'Opportunity' To Shine

Matheus Cunha's double caught the eye in their 4-1 win against Fulham, alongside goals from Joao Gomes and substitute Goncalo Guedes, as Wolves showed their attacking quality in equal measure to ease some of the tension surrounding O'Neil

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Fulham vs Wolves
Gary O'Neil
info_icon

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil believes his players are beginning to see a deserved reward for their hard work after a difficult start to the Premier League season. (More Football News)

Matheus Cunha's double caught the eye in their 4-1 win against Fulham, alongside goals from Joao Gomes and substitute Goncalo Guedes, as Wolves showed their attacking quality in equal measure to ease some of the tension surrounding O'Neil.

The opening months of the 2024-25 campaign have caused pressure to rise on O'Neil's position after they claimed just one point in their first eight games.

They have now claimed eight points in their last four league games and climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season with their victory at Craven Cottage.

Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his second goal versus Fulham - null
Fulham 1-4 Wolves: Classy Matheus Cunha Stuns Craven Cottage

BY Stats Perform

O'Neil praised his players at full-time, referencing the battling qualities shown by the squad after key summer exits, and a run of form that could have seen them lose faith in him.

"It's probably one of my favourite performances in my time here as a coach. We knew this was going to be a really tough test with the players we were missing," he told BBC Sport.

"It's been a tough run overall, and we had a tough transfer window. Any team who loses its captain and one of its top players will always have to find a new way to do things in the following season.

"We were given a tough fixture list to start the season with, and the league position brings with it pressure and noise, and that was for us to deal with.

"That pressure also brought an opportunity for us to stand up and show who we are and every single one of them have done just that. We can enjoy this win, but there is still plenty of work to do."

Meanwhile, Fulham have lost three of their last six Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 12 games in the competition (W5 D4).

Despite matching Wolves' 10 shots, and creating a similar expected goals (1.01 to Wolves' 1.26), Fulham struggled against their clinical opponents, especially while playing with 10 men following Joachim Andersen's injury, with no substitutions left.

"It was really weird game. That's the Premier League," Marco Silva told BBC Match of the Day. "It's easy for us to say we were really unfortunate. It was a situation [where we had to] play with 10 men without a red card.

"We can't just be looking at the score. The two goals when we were with 10 men didn't reflect the game, in my opinion."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  2. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  2. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  3. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  4. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  5. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  2. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  3. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
  4. Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut After Massive Win In Wayanad
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Result: JMM And Allies Sweep; PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  2. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  3. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  5. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign