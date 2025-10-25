Newcastle United Vs Fulham Live Score, English Premier League: Magpies Look To Soar At Home Against Struggling Cottagers

Newcastle United Vs Fulham LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
The English Premier League 2025-26 match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in the country.
You can also follow the Newcastle United vs Fulham live score on Outlook India for free.
Newcastle United Vs Fulham LIVE Score: Kick-Off Time!
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and confirmed line-ups as they are released.
Newcastle United Vs Fulham LIVE Score: Welcome!
A warm welcome to all fans joining our live coverage of the Newcastle United vs Fulham clash at St. James’ Park. Stay tuned to Outlook India for real-time updates as we bring you all the key news and insights about both teams.