Frenkie De Jong Vows To 'Improve Many Things' After Signing New Barcelona Contract

Frenkie de Jong has extended his contract with Barcelona until June 2029.
The midfielder has made 183 LaLiga appearances since joining Barca from Ajax in 2019, off the back of the Dutch club’s impressive Champions League semi-final run.
De Jong has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in the Spanish top-flight, completing 92.3% of his passes and creating 211 chances.
Since his arrival, only eight players have created more chances in the league than De Jong, with only former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (94.3%) achieving a higher pass accuracy than the Dutchman from those players.
The 28-year-old has won six titles during his time with Barca so far, triumphing twice in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.
“[I want] this dream to continue for many more years, to extend it as much as possible,” De Jong told the media at the announcement of his new deal.
“My relationship with [Hansi Flick] has been good from the first moment. He has always said that he believes in me, and he has shown that.
“I can improve many things and I will keep working like always.”