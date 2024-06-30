France and Belgium are all set to square off in a nail-biting pre-quarterfinal matchup at the Euros 2024 on Monday, July 1 at Dusseldorf Arena. (More Football News)
Can France rediscover their World Cup winning form, or will Belgium pull off an upset? This clash promises high drama, but recent performances leave the outcome wide open.
France Vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024: Head To Head Record
Total Matches: 75
France: 26
Belgium: 30
Draws: 19
Here are all the details about France Vs Belgium, Round Of 16 UEFA European Championship 2024 Live Streaming:
When is the France Vs Belgium, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
The France Vs Belgium, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match will be played on Monday, July 1 at Dusseldorf Arena at 9:30PM IST.
Where to watch France Vs Belgium, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.