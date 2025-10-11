Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Didier Deschamps Says Condition 'Not Ideal'

Mbappe scored a sensational solo goal to break the deadlock
However, he aggravated an existing ankle injury and had to limp off pitch
The injury took place during a 3-0 victory of France over Azerbaijan
Didier Deschamps admitted Kylian Mbappe's condition is "not ideal" after the France captain aggravated an existing ankle injury during a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan.
Mbappe scored a sensational solo goal to break the deadlock in Friday's World Cup qualifier at the Parc des Princes, after the hosts had been frustrated until first-half stoppage time.
That strike extended Mbappe's personal-best scoring streak to 10 games for club and country, while he is now four goals off Olivier Giroud's all-time France record of 57.
Mbappe also supplied an assist for Adrien Rabiot in the second half, but he was withdrawn in the 83rd minute after trapping his right ankle in a challenge involving Abdulla Xaybulayev.
Although his replacement Florian Thauvin scored just 70 seconds after coming on, Mbappe's injury represents a major concern for France, particularly as he also limped out of Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Villarreal last week.
Speaking to TF1 afterwards, Deschamps confirmed Mbappe had hurt the same ankle as he did six days ago, though he could not offer an update on the severity of the issue.
"He took a hit on the same ankle. The pain decreases when he is resting," Deschamps said. "In football matches, inevitably there is contact. We'll see about the injury later. He has discomfort and that is not ideal for him."
Mbappe alone fired off 10 shots on Friday, with France attempting 33 and getting nine on target, generating 2.19 expected goals (xG). Azerbaijan only had one shot, with an xG value of 0.04.
Deschamps was unhappy with France's slow start to the game, though he credited Azerbaijan for their solid defensive work.
"It was always going to be a complicated match. We didn't have quick movement of the ball, they were fresh and defended in a low block," Deschamps said.
"The only times we put them in trouble were when we used our speed. It was a little too pedestrian in the first half.
"In these matches, we have to get at them from the start, but it's one more victory, which makes nine points."
Deschamps was also delighted to see Thauvin on the scoresheet, as the 32-year-old made an immediate impact on his first international appearance since June 2019 – when he netted in a 4-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying.
He said: "On an individual level, Thauvin has this skill in front of goal. He thanked me, but I am the one who thanks him. We expect that from the players who come on."
France visit Iceland on Monday, having taken nine points from their first three games to lead the way in Group D. Ukraine have four points in second, with Iceland third on three.