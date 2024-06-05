Football

Football Transfer: Defender Jonny Evans In Talks With Manchester Utd Over New Deal

Evans, who won three Premier League titles during his 11-year stint at United between 2004 and 2015, returned for a second spell at the start of the 2023-24 season, signing a one-year deal at Old Trafford

Evans is in talks over a new deal with Man Utd
info_icon

Manchester United are negotiating a new deal with Jonny Evans to extend his stay with the Red Devils, who have released their retained list to the Premier League. (More Football News)

Evans, who won three Premier League titles during his 11-year stint at United between 2004 and 2015, returned for a second spell at the start of the 2023-24 season, signing a one-year deal at Old Trafford.

The Northern Ireland defender initially trained with the club during pre-season, before putting pen to paper on a short-term deal in September and going on to make 30 appearances across all competitions.

And United confirmed they are in discussions with the 36-year-old over fresh terms to keep him at Old Trafford for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Red Devils are also in negotiations with Tom Heaton over a new deal, and have offered a contract extension to young striker Omari Forson.

Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw. - null
Manchester United Left-Back Luke Shaw Flays Critics Questioning Loyalty

BY Stats Perform

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut in February's 4-3 win over Wolves and played a further six times, but is reportedly seeking a move away from the club.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will leave United when their contracts expire on June 30 after 317 and 95 appearances respectively, while academy graduate Brandon Williams will also depart.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  2. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  3. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  4. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  5. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Amit Sadh Birthday Special: 9 Most Loved Characters
  2. Alaya F Shares Her ‘Most Painful Fail’ During Gym Session
  3. Pooja Hegde Carries Trash Bag In Her Car: 'Don't Throw Rubbish On Roads, Beaches'
  4. Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie, Looks All Prepared To Become A Mother
  5. Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Lose Virat Kohli Early In Pursuit Of 97 Against Ireland In New York
  2. Football Transfer: Defender Jonny Evans In Talks With Manchester Utd Over New Deal
  3. French Open: Bopanna-Ebden Duo Cruises Into Semifinals With Ease
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal's Long Wait For First Dance Continues
World News
  1. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  2. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
  3. Boeing Starliner Carrying NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Lifts Off From Florida After Multiple Delays
  4. Jennifer Aniston’s Floral Wrap Dress Is Our Absolute Favorite
  5. Over 1 Million Palestinians Could Experience Highest Level Of Hunger By Mid-July, Warn UN Agencies
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Putin, Biden Congratulate PM Modi