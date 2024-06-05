Football Transfer: Defender Jonny Evans In Talks With Manchester Utd Over New Deal

Manchester United are negotiating a new deal with Jonny Evans to extend his stay with the Red Devils, who have released their retained list to the Premier League. (More Football News)
Evans, who won three Premier League titles during his 11-year stint at United between 2004 and 2015, returned for a second spell at the start of the 2023-24 season, signing a one-year deal at Old Trafford.
The Northern Ireland defender initially trained with the club during pre-season, before putting pen to paper on a short-term deal in September and going on to make 30 appearances across all competitions.
And United confirmed they are in discussions with the 36-year-old over fresh terms to keep him at Old Trafford for the 2024-25 campaign.
The Red Devils are also in negotiations with Tom Heaton over a new deal, and have offered a contract extension to young striker Omari Forson.
The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut in February's 4-3 win over Wolves and played a further six times, but is reportedly seeking a move away from the club.
Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will leave United when their contracts expire on June 30 after 317 and 95 appearances respectively, while academy graduate Brandon Williams will also depart.