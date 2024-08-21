Manuel Neuer has confirmed his retirement from international football with Germany following a 15-year career with Die Mannschaft. (More Football News)
Neuer, who made 124 appearances for his country, follows Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan in hanging up their boots on the international stage.
The Bayern Munich captain played 39 times across eight major tournaments, with his final outing for his country coming in a 2-1 defeat to eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
Neuer was also part of Joachim Low's World Cup winning squad in 2014, keeping four clean sheets and scooping the tournament's Golden Glove award.
Across his 124 appearances, Neuer managed 51 shutouts and conceded 118 times, playing 11,100 minutes for his nation and winning 81 of those matches.
Neuer finishes his international career as Germany's fifth-highest appearance maker, with only Lukas Podolski (130), Muller (131), Miroslav Klose (137) and Lothar Matthaus (150) managing more caps for their country.
"Looking back today, I am filled with pride and gratitude! Not least because we met on 13th July 2014, we were able to fulfil our big dream and together became world champions in Brazil," Neuer wrote.
"For a total of 7 years and 61 games, I was allowed - up to my injury - to lead the German national team as captain on the field. An honour that I appreciate every time.
"This year's home European Championship was another highlight, even if it unfortunately wasn't enough for the title. Because, in every second, I felt a very special euphoria and cohesion all over the country. Let's keep that in mind!
"Many thanks to all the staff, supervisors, coaches and also fellow players who have supported me since my debut in the national team on 02. Joined June 2009!
"And I especially want to thank you, dear fans, for supporting me all these years! I loved wearing the national team jersey."
His retirement clears the way for long-time back-up Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, who is expected to take over from the Bayern captain as Germany's number one.