FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe Wrap: Arnautovic Hits Four In Austria Rout, Denmark Hit Belarus For Six

Elsewhere, Denmark continued their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying and sit top of Group C above Scotland on goal difference, thanks to a 6-0 victory over Belarus

Marko Arnautovic celebrates a four-goal half for Austria against San Marino
Marko Arnautovic celebrates a four-goal half for Austria against San Marino
  • Austria stormed to a 10-0 rout over San Marino in World Cup qualifying on Thursday

  • Denmark registered a 6-0 victory over Belarus

  • Croatia were held to a 0-0 draw with Czechia

Marko Arnautovic scored four goals as Austria stormed to a 10-0 rout over San Marino in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Ralf Rangnick's side went two points clear at the top of Group H, and massively improved their goal difference, with a stunning victory at Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Romano Schmid opened the scoring seven minutes in, with Arnautovic getting his first of the match just one minute later.

Stefan Posch then played a role in each of the next three goals, setting up Michael Gregoritsch before getting a 12-minute brace for himself. Konrad Laimer also netted on the stroke of half-time to give Austria a six-goal advantage at the break.

Arnautovic ensured the hosts made a quick start to the second half, netting two minutes after the break, before substitute Nikolaus Wurmbrand also hit the back of the net just four minutes after his introduction.

But Arnautovic ensured Austria finished in style, as he completed his hat-trick, scoring twice more, with only 81 seconds separating his two late goals.

It was a win that took Austria two points clear of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who had been level on points with Rangnick's team at the start of the day.

However, having led 2-0 against Cyprus, thanks to Nikola Katic and an own goal from goalkeeper Neofytos Michael, Bosnia-Herzegovina let that lead slip. 

Ioannis Pittas scored a 96th-minute penalty to equalise for Cyprus after Konstantinos Laifis had pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Denmark continued their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying and sit top of Group C above Scotland on goal difference, thanks to a 6-0 victory over Belarus.

They were out of sight by half-time, with Victor Froholdt, Rasmus Hojlund, who scored twice, and Patrick Dorgu putting them 4-0 up by the break.

Substitute Anders Dreyer, who has impressed for San Diego FC in MLS this season, then scored a double in the second half to round off a resounding victory.

Croatia also sit top of Group L after being held to a 0-0 draw with Czechia.

Both teams have 13 points, with Croatia holding a superior goal difference, but the visitors had to withstand an early push from Czechia.

Croatia pushed for a late goal, with Ivan Perisic and Petar Sucic both having late chances saved, but neither side could find a breakthrough.

Data Debrief: Total dominance

San Marino have become accustomed to heavy defeats, but this was their biggest of World Cup qualifying so far, with all 10 of Austria's starting outfield players finishing with a goal involvement.

Austria attempted 25 shots overall, their most in qualifying for next year's tournament, with Arnautovic, who has netted six times in this qualifying campaign, responsible for seven of those.

The hosts accumulated 5.31 expected goals (xG), having 14 shots on target, and two efforts hitting the woodwork. San Marino, by contrast, finished the match with 0.46 xG.

Published At:
