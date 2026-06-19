Who Is Brian Brobbey? Meet 24-Year-Old Netherlands Forward Netting Brace Against Sweden At FIFA World Cup 2026

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey announced his arrival with a brilliant brace in the Netherlands' 5-1 World Cup win over Sweden
A product of the famed Ajax academy, Brobbey’s footballing pedigree was nurtured in Amsterdam
His successful transition to the Premier League have solidified his status as one of football's most exciting young talents
Brian Brobbey delivered a statement performance in the Netherlands' emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden at the FIFA World Cup 2026 , firmly establishing himself as a rising star on the global stage. Brought into Ronald Koeman’s starting lineup, the Sunderland striker took less than 20 minutes to dismantle the Swedish defense, scoring two clinical goals that set the tone for a rampant Dutch display at Houston Stadium.
His brace, coming within the first 17 minutes, showcased the physical presence and predatory instincts that have made him a focal point of the Oranje attack. By the time he was substituted in the 71st minute, Brobbey had effectively dismantled the opposition’s resolve, paving the way for Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville to further extend the lead in a historic result that moved the Netherlands to the brink of the knockout stages.
Who Is Brian Brobbey?
Brian Ebenezer Adjei Brobbey, born on February 1, 2002, in Amsterdam, is a prominent Dutch professional footballer currently starring as a striker for Premier League club Sunderland and the Netherlands national team. Growing up in Amsterdam, Brian was immersed in a football-oriented household.
He is of Ghanaian descent, and his parents, who immigrated to the Netherlands, raised him alongside his three older brothers—Samuel, Kevin, and Derrick Luckassen—all of whom have pursued professional football careers.
Brian’s journey began at the amateur club AFC Amsterdam, where he honed his skills before joining the prestigious Ajax academy at the age of eight in 2010. Over the next nine years, he rose through the ranks of the famed De Toekomst academy, gaining a reputation as a prolific goalscorer. He made his professional debut for Jong Ajax at just 16 years old in 2018.
His senior career saw him break into the Ajax first team in 2020. After a brief spell at RB Leipzig in 2021, he returned to his boyhood club, where he flourished, eventually becoming the Ajax Player of the Year for the 2023–24 season. His consistent scoring—including 44 goals for the club—earned him a high-profile move to Sunderland in September 2025.
Internationally, Brobbey has been a standout for the Netherlands, having represented his country from the U15 level up to the senior side. He was a key part of the Dutch teams that won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2018 and 2019.
Brian Brobbey’s 2025–26 campaign served as the definitive turning point in his young career, providing the consistency and elite-level experience required to secure his place in the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup squad. Following his high-profile move from Ajax to Premier League side Sunderland, Brobbey quickly adapted to the rigors of English football.
Throughout the 2025/26 season, he became a central figure in the Sunderland attack, recording 31 appearances and tallying 7 goals across all competitions. His ability to lead the line in a demanding league proved to Ronald Koeman that he was ready for senior international football. Beyond the goal tallies, his physical presence and tactical intelligence in the Premier League demonstrated a maturity that caught the eyes of the Dutch selectors.
His domestic form—highlighted by impactful performances against top-tier opposition—was the catalyst for his World Cup call-up. By the time the tournament arrived, Brobbey had successfully transitioned from a promising talent in the Eredivisie to a proven striker in one of the world's most competitive leagues, earning his spot on the global stage where he immediately made his mark with a historic brace against Sweden.