Who Is Brian Brobbey? Meet 24-Year-Old Netherlands Forward Netting Brace Against Sweden At FIFA World Cup 2026

His brace, coming within the first 17 minutes, showcased the physical presence and predatory instincts that have made him a focal point of the Oranje attack. By the time he was substituted in the 71st minute, Brobbey had effectively dismantled the opposition’s resolve, paving the way for Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville to further extend the lead in a historic result that moved the Netherlands to the brink of the knockout stages.