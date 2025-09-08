FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel Has No Harry Kane Concerns Despite Firing Blanks Against Andorra

Kane's 12 touches were the fewest of any England player, despite the captain playing the full 90 minutes

S
Stats Perform
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harry-Kane
Harry Kane cut an isolated figure against Andorra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane fired blanks in their FIFA WC qualifier match against Andorra

  • Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned with his star forward and captain

  • ENG play SER in their next FIFA WC qualifier match

England boss Thomas Tuchel harbours no concerns over Harry Kane's international form but believes the Three Lions have plenty of other options to lead the line.

Kane failed to shine as England laboured to a 2-0 win over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, their fourth straight win in Group K of UEFA's World Cup qualification process. 

Despite boasting an 82.8% possession share, England only had a Christian Garcia own goal and a second-half header from Declan Rice to show for their dominance, with Kane quiet.

Kane's 12 touches were the fewest of any England player, despite the captain playing the full 90 minutes. 

Morgan Gibbs-White, who entered the action as England's final substitute in the 78th minute, had more than twice as many with 25.

Kane's 12 touches were also fewer than 10 of Andorra's 11 starters managed, with only striker Cucu (11) having fewer. Andorra substitute Joel Guillen managed 17 after coming on just short of the hour mark.

But Kane had scored in five successive matches for his country ahead of Saturday's game, and Tuchel is not fazed by his quiet performance.

"I think like always in the beginning of the season, for every player, you just try to find your rhythm and it's getting there," the England manager said ahead of Tuesday's trip to Serbia.

Related Content
Related Content

In addition to Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins, who was surprisingly denied an appearance at his club's home at Villa Park, Tuchel feels England have other viable options.

"We have a lot of options. We have Ollie, we have Harry, Marcus can play there, Jarrod Bowen can play there, Anthony Gordon played there for Newcastle. 

"Phil Foden can play in the nine, Morgan Rogers can play in the nine. 

"Let's see who catches form and catches fire in the Premier League or wherever and starts scoring. But yes, we have enough firepower there."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  4. Kharge Slams Modi, Calls Him 'Enemy of the Nation' Amid Tariff Row

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  2. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  3. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  4. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'