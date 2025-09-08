FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel Has No Harry Kane Concerns Despite Firing Blanks Against Andorra

Harry Kane fired blanks in their FIFA WC qualifier match against Andorra
Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned with his star forward and captain
ENG play SER in their next FIFA WC qualifier match
England boss Thomas Tuchel harbours no concerns over Harry Kane's international form but believes the Three Lions have plenty of other options to lead the line.
Kane failed to shine as England laboured to a 2-0 win over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, their fourth straight win in Group K of UEFA's World Cup qualification process.
Despite boasting an 82.8% possession share, England only had a Christian Garcia own goal and a second-half header from Declan Rice to show for their dominance, with Kane quiet.
Kane's 12 touches were the fewest of any England player, despite the captain playing the full 90 minutes.
Morgan Gibbs-White, who entered the action as England's final substitute in the 78th minute, had more than twice as many with 25.
Kane's 12 touches were also fewer than 10 of Andorra's 11 starters managed, with only striker Cucu (11) having fewer. Andorra substitute Joel Guillen managed 17 after coming on just short of the hour mark.
But Kane had scored in five successive matches for his country ahead of Saturday's game, and Tuchel is not fazed by his quiet performance.
"I think like always in the beginning of the season, for every player, you just try to find your rhythm and it's getting there," the England manager said ahead of Tuesday's trip to Serbia.
In addition to Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins, who was surprisingly denied an appearance at his club's home at Villa Park, Tuchel feels England have other viable options.
"We have a lot of options. We have Ollie, we have Harry, Marcus can play there, Jarrod Bowen can play there, Anthony Gordon played there for Newcastle.
"Phil Foden can play in the nine, Morgan Rogers can play in the nine.
"Let's see who catches form and catches fire in the Premier League or wherever and starts scoring. But yes, we have enough firepower there."