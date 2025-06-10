FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Highlights: Uzbekistan Blank Qatar 3-0; Kyrgyzstan Hold UAE 1-1

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Highlights: Catch the play-by-play updates from the AFC Round 3 Matchday 10 games, as they happened

Uzbekistan vs Qatar AFC World Cup Qualifiers AP
Uzbekistan's Akmal Mozgovoy, centre, tries to score past Qatar's goalkeeper Salah Zakaria during their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Milliy stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Photo: AP
The 10th and final matchday of FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers saw the already-through Japan thrash Indonesia 6-0 to finish their campaign with a bang. China, who were out of contention, edged out Bahrain in a thrilling encounter and South Korea blanked Kuwait 4-0. Later, the qualified Uzbekistan defeated Qatar by a healthy 3-0 margin and Kyrgyzstan held UAE 1-1. Catch the highlights from the football games, as they happened.
LIVE UPDATES

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers round 3 matchday 10. It is the final matchday in the road to the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Matches Today

16:05 Japan vs Indonesia

16:30 China vs Bahrain

16:30 South Korea vs Kuwait

19:15 Kyrgyzstan vs United Arab Emirates

19:15 Uzbekistan vs Qatar

21:30 Iran vs North Korea

23:45 Jordan vs Iraq

23:45 Palestine vs Oman

23:45 Saudi Arabia vs Australia

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score

The big game tonight is the Australia vs Saudi Arabia clash whose result will decide the next qualifier for the World Cup from Asia. Saudi Arabia have a tough task at hand as they have to beat Australia by at least five goals to qualify but Australia just have to avoid this result to get through.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score

Alongside the World Cup Qualifiers, the qualifying games for the Asian Cup are also going on. India are up against Hong Kong in their crucial clash to get into the Asian Cup.

Follow India vs Hong Kong football live here.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score

It’s been all Japan in the opening 10 minutes as they pin Indonesia deep in their own half. Machino came closest with a glancing header that flew just over the bar, while Kubo’s run nearly unlocked the defence. Indonesia yet to settle into the contest.

10 mins: Japan 0-0 Indonesia

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a perfectly timed header after a pinpoint cross from Mito. Just four minutes later, Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead, reacting quickly to a deflection and firing into the roof of the net.

39 mins: Japan 2-0 Indonesia

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 3-0 IDN

Daichi Kamada nets his second goal in the sixth minute of added time of first half. Japan, thus lead Indonesia by a healthy three-goal margin at half-time

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 1-0 KUW

Over at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea are in the lead against Kuwait, courtesy a 30th-minute goal from Se-jin Jeon. The Koreans have dominated proceedings so far with 73% possession and 11 shots on goal, as against Kuwait's two.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: CHN 0-0 BHR

The China vs Bahrain encounter remains goalless after the first half. Not a very attack-heavy game so far, as evidenced by just six attempts on goal so far overall and only one on target. Bahrain have enjoyed 62% of the possession.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 5-0 IDN

The Japanese party continues at Suita City Stadium. Ryoya Murshita and Shuto Machino have joined the goal-scorers' sheet in the 55th and 58th minutes, respectively to make this a proper thrashing. The best Indonesia can do from here is try to reduce the margin of defeat, one reckons.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 3-0 KUW

South Korea have netted twice in three minutes in the second half to stretch their lead to 3-0 against Kuwait. Lee Kang-in and Oh Hyeon-gyu score to make it a near-certain win for the Koreans, unless the visitors can do something miraculous from here.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 6-0 IDN

Another Japan goal, another new name on the scoring sheet. This time it's Mao Hosoya, who coolly taps it in at the goalmouth in the 80th minute to compound Indonesia's miseries. The only good thing for the visitors at this point is the fact that this rout would come to an end within the next 10 minutes.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 6-0 IDN

The full-time whistle blows at Suita City Stadium. Japan complete a 6-0 walloping of Indonesia to complete their qualifying campaign on a triumphant note. The Japanese were the first side to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and end on top of group C with 23 points from 10 games. Indonesia finish fourth with 12 points, which means they won't be able to overtake Saudi Arabia, who already have 13 points with a game in hand.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 4-0 KUW

Lee Jae-sung is the fourth goal-scorer for South Korea. He finds the back of the net in the 72nd minute and Korea are set to end their qualifying campaign with a thumping win.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: CHN 1-0 BHR

China find the opener in the third minute of injury time! They earn a penalty towards the end of regulation time and it is upheld upon VAR check. Wang Yudong steps up and converts to send the home crowd into delirium. A hard night's work results in reward for China, who lift themselves off the bottom of group C.

They end with nine points, ahead of Bahrain, who finish with six points. Both teams are knocked out of FIFA World Cup contention, however, by virtue of being the two bottom teams in group C.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 4-0 KUW

South Korea complete a 4-0 thrashing of Kuwait in their final group-stage qualifying game. The Koreans had already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and finish on top of group B with 22 points. Kuwait, on the other hand, end at the bottom with five points and are knocked out of World Cup contention.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: What Next?

We have two Group A encounters coming up at 7:15pm IST. Kyrgyzstan host United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan welcome Qatar. The Uzbeks are second with 18 points and have already sealed a maiden FIFA World Cup qualification, while UAE are third with 14 points and Qatar fourth with 13. Kyrgyzstan are fifth and will finish there as they have seven points.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-0 UAE

Kyrgyzstan attacking from left to right and United Arab Emirates from right to left in the first half. We are goalless after the first 11 minutes.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 0-0 QAT

Uzbekistan earn the first corner of the game in the 11th minute, and come close to scoring. Qatar attacking from left to right and the Uzbeks from right to left in the first 45 minutes.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 1-0 QAT

Uzbekistan take the lead against Qatar with a scintillating finish from Azizbek Turbungoev. His left-footed strike from distance puts the hosts ahead in the 28th minute.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-1 UAE

Over at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, UAE have gone ahead courtesy Harib Abdalla in the 30th minute. The hosts trail and though they are out of World Cup contention, will try to overturn the deficit and end their qualifying campaign on an upbeat note.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Half-Time Update

The first half ends in both the running games. Uzbekistan retain their one-goal lead against Qatar, and so do the UAE against Kyrgyzstan. Let's see what transpires after the mid-game interval.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-1 UAE

The teams are back from the break and the second half is underway. Kyrgyzstan now attacking from right to left and United Arab Emirates from left to right.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 0-1 QAT

The second half is on in the Uzbekistan vs Qatar game as well. We are now into the 60th minute of the game and the visitors are trying to find an equaliser.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Later Today...

We have four more FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying games coming up tonight. Iran meet South Korea at 9:30pm IST, while Palestine face Oman, Jordan are up against Iraq and Saudi Arabia host Australia at 11:45pm IST. With these games, this tournament will draw to a close.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Full-Time Update

The already-qualified Uzbekistan defeat Qatar by a healthy 3-0 margin and finish their campaign with 21 points. Qatar end up fourth in Group A with 13 points. Elsewhere, Kyrgyzstan hold UAE 1-1 but stay fifth in the group with eight points, while UAE end third with 15.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss