FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Highlights: Uzbekistan Blank Qatar 3-0; Kyrgyzstan Hold UAE 1-1

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers round 3 matchday 10. It is the final matchday in the road to the FIFA World Cup.
16:05 Japan vs Indonesia
16:30 China vs Bahrain
16:30 South Korea vs Kuwait
19:15 Kyrgyzstan vs United Arab Emirates
19:15 Uzbekistan vs Qatar
21:30 Iran vs North Korea
23:45 Jordan vs Iraq
23:45 Palestine vs Oman
23:45 Saudi Arabia vs Australia
The big game tonight is the Australia vs Saudi Arabia clash whose result will decide the next qualifier for the World Cup from Asia. Saudi Arabia have a tough task at hand as they have to beat Australia by at least five goals to qualify but Australia just have to avoid this result to get through.
Alongside the World Cup Qualifiers, the qualifying games for the Asian Cup are also going on. India are up against Hong Kong in their crucial clash to get into the Asian Cup.
It’s been all Japan in the opening 10 minutes as they pin Indonesia deep in their own half. Machino came closest with a glancing header that flew just over the bar, while Kubo’s run nearly unlocked the defence. Indonesia yet to settle into the contest.
10 mins: Japan 0-0 Indonesia
Daichi Kamada opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a perfectly timed header after a pinpoint cross from Mito. Just four minutes later, Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead, reacting quickly to a deflection and firing into the roof of the net.
39 mins: Japan 2-0 Indonesia
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 3-0 IDN
Daichi Kamada nets his second goal in the sixth minute of added time of first half. Japan, thus lead Indonesia by a healthy three-goal margin at half-time
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 1-0 KUW
Over at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea are in the lead against Kuwait, courtesy a 30th-minute goal from Se-jin Jeon. The Koreans have dominated proceedings so far with 73% possession and 11 shots on goal, as against Kuwait's two.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: CHN 0-0 BHR
The China vs Bahrain encounter remains goalless after the first half. Not a very attack-heavy game so far, as evidenced by just six attempts on goal so far overall and only one on target. Bahrain have enjoyed 62% of the possession.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 5-0 IDN
The Japanese party continues at Suita City Stadium. Ryoya Murshita and Shuto Machino have joined the goal-scorers' sheet in the 55th and 58th minutes, respectively to make this a proper thrashing. The best Indonesia can do from here is try to reduce the margin of defeat, one reckons.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 3-0 KUW
South Korea have netted twice in three minutes in the second half to stretch their lead to 3-0 against Kuwait. Lee Kang-in and Oh Hyeon-gyu score to make it a near-certain win for the Koreans, unless the visitors can do something miraculous from here.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 6-0 IDN
Another Japan goal, another new name on the scoring sheet. This time it's Mao Hosoya, who coolly taps it in at the goalmouth in the 80th minute to compound Indonesia's miseries. The only good thing for the visitors at this point is the fact that this rout would come to an end within the next 10 minutes.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: JPN 6-0 IDN
The full-time whistle blows at Suita City Stadium. Japan complete a 6-0 walloping of Indonesia to complete their qualifying campaign on a triumphant note. The Japanese were the first side to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and end on top of group C with 23 points from 10 games. Indonesia finish fourth with 12 points, which means they won't be able to overtake Saudi Arabia, who already have 13 points with a game in hand.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 4-0 KUW
Lee Jae-sung is the fourth goal-scorer for South Korea. He finds the back of the net in the 72nd minute and Korea are set to end their qualifying campaign with a thumping win.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: CHN 1-0 BHR
China find the opener in the third minute of injury time! They earn a penalty towards the end of regulation time and it is upheld upon VAR check. Wang Yudong steps up and converts to send the home crowd into delirium. A hard night's work results in reward for China, who lift themselves off the bottom of group C.
They end with nine points, ahead of Bahrain, who finish with six points. Both teams are knocked out of FIFA World Cup contention, however, by virtue of being the two bottom teams in group C.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KOR 4-0 KUW
South Korea complete a 4-0 thrashing of Kuwait in their final group-stage qualifying game. The Koreans had already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and finish on top of group B with 22 points. Kuwait, on the other hand, end at the bottom with five points and are knocked out of World Cup contention.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: What Next?
We have two Group A encounters coming up at 7:15pm IST. Kyrgyzstan host United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan welcome Qatar. The Uzbeks are second with 18 points and have already sealed a maiden FIFA World Cup qualification, while UAE are third with 14 points and Qatar fourth with 13. Kyrgyzstan are fifth and will finish there as they have seven points.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-0 UAE
Kyrgyzstan attacking from left to right and United Arab Emirates from right to left in the first half. We are goalless after the first 11 minutes.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 0-0 QAT
Uzbekistan earn the first corner of the game in the 11th minute, and come close to scoring. Qatar attacking from left to right and the Uzbeks from right to left in the first 45 minutes.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 1-0 QAT
Uzbekistan take the lead against Qatar with a scintillating finish from Azizbek Turbungoev. His left-footed strike from distance puts the hosts ahead in the 28th minute.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-1 UAE
Over at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, UAE have gone ahead courtesy Harib Abdalla in the 30th minute. The hosts trail and though they are out of World Cup contention, will try to overturn the deficit and end their qualifying campaign on an upbeat note.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Half-Time Update
The first half ends in both the running games. Uzbekistan retain their one-goal lead against Qatar, and so do the UAE against Kyrgyzstan. Let's see what transpires after the mid-game interval.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: KGZ 0-1 UAE
The teams are back from the break and the second half is underway. Kyrgyzstan now attacking from right to left and United Arab Emirates from left to right.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: UZB 0-1 QAT
The second half is on in the Uzbekistan vs Qatar game as well. We are now into the 60th minute of the game and the visitors are trying to find an equaliser.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Later Today...
We have four more FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying games coming up tonight. Iran meet South Korea at 9:30pm IST, while Palestine face Oman, Jordan are up against Iraq and Saudi Arabia host Australia at 11:45pm IST. With these games, this tournament will draw to a close.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers LIVE Score: Full-Time Update
The already-qualified Uzbekistan defeat Qatar by a healthy 3-0 margin and finish their campaign with 21 points. Qatar end up fourth in Group A with 13 points. Elsewhere, Kyrgyzstan hold UAE 1-1 but stay fifth in the group with eight points, while UAE end third with 15.