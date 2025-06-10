Hong Kong's Stefan Pereira celebrates after scoring against India in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. | Photo: Instagram/hkfa_official

Presenting the highlights of the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round match at the Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday, 10 June. The hosts started strongly in the goalless first half, keeping the Indian defence under pressure. However, the best chance fell to India’s Ashique Kuruniyan, who failed to give India the lead with a snatched shot. Both teams had efforts on goal in the second half, but the defining moment came in added time, when an onrushing Vishal Kaith caught Michael Udebuluzor in the face. The referee awarded the hosts a penalty, and substitute Stefan Pereira made no mistake to hand Hong Kong a historic win. Follow the highlights from the IND vs HKG, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jun 2025, 03:22:05 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Welcome! A very good afternoon to everyone tuning in to today’s headline football clash between India and Hong Kong. The action starts at 5:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for live updates, team news, and all the pre-match build-up as it rolls in!

10 Jun 2025, 03:32:28 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Full Squads Before the playing XIs are released, let’s have a look at the full squad that manager Manolo Marquez has at his disposal. India Squad: Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes, Nikhil Prabhu, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte

10 Jun 2025, 03:41:02 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Venue Today’s match is one for the history books, as it is the first ever clash at Hong Kong’s newest stadium – Kai Tak Stadium. The multipurpose stadium is the largest one in Hong Kong, having a maximum capacity of 50,000. It was built at the place of the former Kai Tak Airport in Kowloon, and cost about USD 3.9 billion, with features like the ability to host several events, as well as a retractable roof. Oh, and it looks amazing as well! The Kai Tak Stadium is all set for its first-ever football match! 🏟️🆕



10 Jun 2025, 04:09:27 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Where To Watch? Find out more about when and where to watch the live-streaming and telecast of the IND vs HKG match.

10 Jun 2025, 04:09:27 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: H2H Records India are currently leading in the head-to-head records against Hong Kong, having won nine of the 28 games played between the two countries across all competitions. The Men in Blue won 4-0 against Singapore in the last encounter between them back in 2022. Read the full head-to-head records and stats between IND and HKG.

10 Jun 2025, 04:47:41 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Recent Form India: 🔴L ⚫D ⚫D ⚫D 🔴L Hong Kong: 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D

10 Jun 2025, 05:31:26 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Kick Off The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway at the Kai Tak Stadium! Stay tuned for play-by-play updates for the India vs Hong Kong match! IND 0-0 HKG (0')

10 Jun 2025, 05:35:47 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Chance An early chance for Hong Kong, as Apuia and Chhangte fail to close down the hosts, and Bleda Rodriguez has a shot from inside the box. Although the goalkeeper is rooted to his spot, the curling shot goes wide. A warning side for India. IND 0-0 HKG (4')

10 Jun 2025, 05:41:33 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: HKG Win Midfield Battle A first-time cross from Ashish Rai gives India the first corner of the match. However, Brandon Fernandes’ ball into the box does not amount to anything. After some intense pressure from Hong Kong in the opening seven-eight minutes, India need to have more ball possession. For now, that’s not happening as HKG are winning the midfield battle against Apuia and Suresh. IND 0-0 HKG (10')

10 Jun 2025, 05:48:17 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: End-To-End Stuff Brandon Fernandes floats in a ball inside the box, and it might have gotten a touch off Jhingan before going into the hands of goalkeeper Hung Fai. Hong Kong counter quickly and get a great ball in the box, but it is punched away by Vishal Kiath. India attempt to counter again through Ashique, but he is crowded out and it comes to nothing, and the ball possession goes to the hosts. India are trying to slow the game down, and the crowd is not happy. IND 0-0 HKG (17')

10 Jun 2025, 05:53:42 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Waste Set-Piece Chance Another set-piece opportunity for India, but, for the second time, Brandon Fernandes’ ball in has no real lethality, and the Hong Kong keeper collects without any trouble. Hung Fai collects and immediately launches a counter, but India’s defence overpowers and steals the ball – fairly, as per the referee. IND 0-0 HKG (22')

10 Jun 2025, 05:58:28 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Shots At Both Goals End-to-end action again, as Merkies has a shot from distance, egged on by the crowd, but it’s caught by Vishal Kaith. The goalkeeper plays it to Liston Colaco, and the winger, too, shoots from distance, and it was not far away. It’s all-out attack from both sides, but the accuracy is missing. IND 0-0 HKG (27')

10 Jun 2025, 06:07:20 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ashique CHANCE! The first yellow card of the match goes to Juninho for a late challenge from behind on Ashish Rai. The Indian full-back goes down with injury, but is eventually fit to continue. Fernandes has another chance to put the ball in, and this time, it’s a much better delivery. It falls to Anwar Ali on the left edge of the box, and the header is straight at the goalkeeper. Better from India. A terrific chance falls to India immediately after. Fernandes dispossesses Hong Kong and it falls to Colaco. The winger puts in a terrific cross, and it is met by an onrushing Ashique. The forward shoots first time with his left, and it goes wide of the near post. A big, big chance goes to waste for the visitors. IND 0-0 HKG (35')

10 Jun 2025, 06:14:59 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: HKG Push Ahead Indian defence has to be alert, as Hong Kong almost got in. HKG attempt an acrobatic bicycle kick, but it bounces to Oliver Benjamin, and he tries to poke it in, but Kaith rushes out and keeps it out. Rodriguez has another go at goal, but Anwar Ali blocks it, and the referee waves play on despite Hong Kong’s appeal for handball. IND 0-0 HKG (43')

10 Jun 2025, 06:18:06 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Half Time After one minute of added time, we go to break with the scores still level at nil-nil. Hong Kong have been the more attacking of the two sides, but the best chance fell to India’s Ashique Kuruniyan. No goals yet, but both sides will be hoping to change that in the second half. IND 0-0 HKG (HT)

10 Jun 2025, 06:34:12 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Second Half Starts Both teams are out of the tunnel, and the second half is underway. One change for the hosts, with Raphael Merkies being withdrawn and Mahama Awal being brought on. IND 0-0 HGK (46')

10 Jun 2025, 06:39:43 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ashique Chance A chance out of nothing for India. Chhangte plays it to Ashique in the box, and the forward makes a half turn and shoots with his left, but it goes wide of the left post. A good start from India to the second half. IND 0-0 HKG (51')

10 Jun 2025, 06:45:45 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ashique Subbed After a miserable day out today, Ashique’s night seems to be over as the forward goes down and signals to the bench after holding his hamstring. Sunil Chhetri warms up quickly and comes on as India’s lone striker today. Brandon Fernandes is also withdrawn, and Mahesh Naorem Singh comes on. IND 0-0 HKG (57')

10 Jun 2025, 06:54:56 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: HKG Chance Most of the ball possession is with Hong Kong at the moment as the hosts attempt to break India’s defence, but Sunil Chhetri is leading the press from the Men in Blue. It almost all changes in a moment as a terrible pass from Suresh is cut out by Fernando, and he shoots towards goal, but Vishal dives to tip it over. Suresh’s mistake could have been extremely costly. IND 0-0 HKG (66')

10 Jun 2025, 07:01:03 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Chhangte Chances Chhangte has two chances in five minutes. The winger is first played through down the right side by Sunil Chhetri, but the goalkeeper rushes out to steal the ball before Chhangte can pull the trigger. The second chance is from some distance away, as the #17 drops his shoulder and let’s out a powerful shot, but it’s gathered by Yapp Hung Fai. IND 0-0 HKG (72')

10 Jun 2025, 07:05:33 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Substitution Belda Rodriguez is brought off, and Michael Udebuluzor replaces him. Anwar Ali escapes a red card despite rushing in with his studs showing against Sun Ming Him. Hong Kong has the ball, and continue attacking Vishal Kaith’s goal. A long distance shot from Oliver Benjamin is easily blocked off by Indian defence. IND 0-0 HKG (76')

10 Jun 2025, 07:12:12 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Chhetri Chance What a magnificent chance for India. Chhangte is played through down the right wing with a perfect ball, and he runs forward and cuts it back for Chhetri, but before the forward can shoot, Leon Jones puts in a crucial block to deflect it over the bar. IND 0-0 HKG (82')

10 Jun 2025, 07:20:23 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Penalty! In the first minute of five minutes of added time, Hong Kong get a lifeline. The pressure pays off, with Michael Udebuluzor being played through. Vishal Kaith comes forward to punch the ball away, but ends up punching the Hong Kong forward. The referee immediately points to the spot, and shows a yellow card to Vishal. IND 0-0 HKG (90+2')

10 Jun 2025, 07:26:38 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Full Time It’s all over at the Kai Tak Stadium, and Hong Kong steal the win after an extra-time penalty from Stefan Pereira. The crowd are celebrating wildly, and the Indian players look dejected. A narrow defeat for the Men in Blue, but a lot of positives to take home for Manolo Marquez. IND 0-1 HKG (FT)

10 Jun 2025, 07:44:38 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Qualification Scenario This defeat is a hammer blow to India’s hopes to qualify for the next stage, but it’s not all over for the Men in Blue. Right now, India are tied for the last place with Bangladesh, who are losing 1-0 to Hong Kong in their qualifying match today. If the results stay like they are, India will have to win in their final group-stage game against Singapore, which will take them to five points to the top of the table, which will mean qualification. The Men in Blue will also have to hope that Bangladesh beat Hong Kong – currently on four points – in their last game, which will mean that all three teams other than India will finish on four points.

10 Jun 2025, 07:56:12 pm IST India Vs Hong Kong Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pereira Goal To Reignite OCI Debate? With the issue of whether or not to allow players with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) to don the blue jersey raging on, Stefan Pereira’s penalty goal for Hong Kong might add fuel to the fire. The 37-year-old forward was born in Brazil, and only became naturalised as a Hong Kong citizen back in December 2023. A naturalised player scoring to condemn India to a heartbreaking defeat will give more support to the claims that India should allow dual citizens to play for the national team.