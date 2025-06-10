Bangladesh 1-2 Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Uiyoung, Fandi Give Visitors Hard-fought Win

Presenting the highlights of the Bangladesh vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round match at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, 10 June. The visitors started strongly, with Ikhsan Fandi having a number of chances to give Singapore the lead. Finally, Song Uiyoung scored from a goalkeeping error by Mitul Marma right before half-time, and Fandi doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Bangladesh tried hard to get back into the game, and Rakib Hossain’s strike in the 67th minute gave them a lifeline. However, despite intense attacking pressure and hitting the woodwork, the hosts could not find the equaliser. Follow the highlights from the BAN vs SGP, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hello!

Greetings to everyone tuning in for today’s football match between Bangladesh and Singapore. The AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round qualifier kicks off at 6:30 PM IST in Dhaka, so stay tuned for live updates, team news, and all the pre-match build-up as it rolls in!

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Full Squads

Before the playing XIs are released, let’s have a look at the full roster available to head coach Javier Cabrera.

Bangladesh Squad: Mitul Marma, Sujon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Shakil Ahad Topu, Jahid Hasan Shanto, Rahmat Mia, Isa Faysal, Taj Uddin, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Saad Uddin, Mohammad Ridoy, Syed Shah Quazem Kirmanee, Sohel Rana, Mujibur Rahman Jony, Sheikh Morsalin, Jamal Bhuiyan, Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome, Fahamedul Islam, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Rakib Hossain, Emon Shahriar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Al Amin, Sumon Reza

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: New Faces For BAN

There are a couple of new faces in the Bangladesh side today. The biggest name among them is 27-year-old Cavalry FC midfielder Shamit Shome. Twice capped by Canada, Shome recently opted to play for the country of his parents, and is in line to make his debut today for the Bengal Tigers.

Head coach Javier Cabrera also recalled 18-year-old winger Fahamedul Islam. The youngster, who grew up in Italy, made his Bangladesh debut in the friendly against Bhutan, and might get some game time today.

The biggest name, however, remains Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury. The 27-year-old midfielder, a former England U-21 international, scored his first goal for Bangladesh in his home debut against Bhutan, and will be the key player for the Red and Green.

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: H2H Records

Bangladesh have played Singapore just twice across all competitions, losing one match and drawing the other.

  • BAN 1-2 SGP (30 May 2015, International Friendly)

  • SGP 1-1 BAN (2 August 1973, Merdeka Tournament)

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Venue

Today’s match will take place at the National Stadium in the Motijheel area of Dhaka. The multipurpose stadium has undergone costly renovations over the last four years, and will once again serve as the fortress for the Bengal Tigers.

After being shut down for four years for renovation, the stadium was used during Bangladesh’s friendly match against Bhutan on 4 June, and saw a sold-out crowd cheer on the home side to a comfortable victory.

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Where To Watch?

The Bangladesh vs Singapore match will be live-streamed and telecast on the T Sports channel and website in Bangladesh. It will also be shown on giant screens set up in multiple places across Bangladesh for fans who could not get their hands on a ticket for today’s game. Also, find out when and where to watch the BAN vs SGP match live in India.

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: SGP Playing XIs

Playing XI: Izwan Mahbud, Rhyan Stewart, Amirul Adli, Safuwan Baharuddin, Jordan Emaviwe, Hariss Harun (c), Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin, Harhys Stewart, Song Uiyoung, Ikhsan Fandi

Bench: Syazwan Buhari, Rudy Khairullah, Irfan Najeeb, Akram Azman, Kyoga Nakamura, Faris Ramli, Farhan Zulkifli, Taufik Suparno, Lionel Tan, Ilhan Fandi, Amir Syafiz, Chris van Huizen

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: BAN Playing XIs

Starting XI: Mitul Marma, Rakib Hossain, Fahamedul Islam, Syed Shah Quazem, Shamit Shome, MD Ridoy, Hamza Choudhury, Md Saad Uddin, Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Shakil Topu

Bench: Al-Amin, Jamal Bhuyan, Shahriar Emon, Mohammed Fahim, Jahid Hasan Shanto, Sujon Hossain, Rahmat Mia, Shekh Morsalin, Sohel Rana, Sumon Reza, Md Taj Uddin

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: SGP Manager Says...

This is what Singapore's manager Tsutomu Ogura said in the pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Kick Off

The referee blows his whistle, and the match is underway between Bangladesh and Singapore. Stay tuned for play-by-play updates from the match!

BAN 0-0 SGP (0')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: BAN Pressure

Singapore are under immense pressure at the moment, with Bangladesh attacking through both channels in the early stages of the game. Fandi is the lone striker for the visitors, and tries to break forward, but is closed down quickly by Topu Barman. At the moment, the hosts are the stronger of the two sides, however, Singapore give them a warning as Uiyong almost got his foot on a cross. It’s half a chance, but for now, it’s goalless.

BAN 0-0 SGP (10')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Shots At Both Ends

Shakil Topu did well to hold off Singapore’s press and found Rakib Hossain in the box, but the Bangladesh player couldn’t keep his shot on target. The visitors break quickly, and Ikhsan Fandi has a shot from distance, it is not a million miles away. Better from Singapore.

BAN 0-0 SGP (17')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ikhsan Fandi Chance

After the initial pressure from Bangladesh, Singapore have grown into the match, and big man Ikhsan Fandi, despite being alone up top for most of the game, has the best chance so far from the right side of the box, but manages to hit the side netting. Cabrera looks a bit worried on the touchline.

BAN 0-0 SGP (24')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hamza Shot

Ikhsan Fandi has a shot towards the far side, but Marma gets down quickly to get a strong hand on it. Bangladesh survive the scare, and Shamit Shome goes on a run forward but is brought down by Ryhan Stewart. It’s a free kick in a dangerous position for Bangladesh, and Hamza Choudhury has a crack at goal. It flies over the top bar, and the Singapore goalkeeper had it covered anyway. An anticlimactic end after so much buildup.

BAN 0-0 SGP (36')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Uiyoung SCORES!

A massively well-deserved lead for Singapore. A ball is floated into the box, and both Marma and Emaviwe challenge for it. The Bangladesh keeper comes out second best in that battle, and it is helped back towards goal by Ryhan Stewart. Song Uiyoung is in the right place at the right time, and helps it into the goal from the left side.

Three minutes of added time indicated by the fourth official.

BAN 0-1 SGP (45')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Half Time

It’s half-time at Dhaka, and Bangladesh go into the break one goal down, courtesy of a goalkeeping error from Mitul Marma, which is pounced on by Song Uiyoung. Big half-time talk awaits from Javier Cabrera.

BAN 0-1 SGP (HT)

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Second Half Starts

The second half starts at the National Stadium in Dhaka, and Bangladesh are trailing 0-1 against Singapore after Song Uiyoung scored at the cusp of half-time. It will be interesting to see how Cabrera’s men react to going down at home.

A change for Bangladesh, as Shahriar Emon is brought on for Quazem Shah.

BAN 0-0 SGP (46')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: BAN Start Strongly

Bangladesh have started the second half strongly, and Rakib Hossain is trying to break forward down the right flank, but Singapore full-backs are strong in their challenges. The visitors have regained ball possession, and are trying to frustrate Bangladesh with long balls targeting Ikhsan Fandi.

BAN 0-1 SGP (55')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ikhsan Fandi SCORES!

Mitul Marma has another nightmare in goal, and Ikhsan Fandi, who could’ve had a hat-trick in the first half, adds the second goal for Singapore. Hami Syahin has a long-range effort straight at Marma, but instead of catching or parrying it away, Marma pushes it back into the middle of play right at the feet of Fandi, and he makes no mistake from close range. Singapore well and truly have the advantage now.

BAN 0-2 SGP (58')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Rakib Hossain Scores!

Sloppy play from Singapore in the middle of the park, and Bangladesh make them pay clinically. The hosts win possession of the ball, and Hamza Choudhury immediately plays Rakib Hossain through, and the forward shoots down the ground and through Izwan Mahbud’s leg. The goalkeeper does not get enough on it, and it creeps over the line to give Bangladesh a lifeline.

BAN 1-2 SGP (67')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Substitutions

A couple of changes for Singapore, and goalscorer Ikhsan Fandi is among those who come off. Meanwhile, Bangladesh bring on Shekh Morsalin and Al-Amin, after a lengthy period of confusion at the touchline. The delay disrupts Bangladesh’s momentum, and Hamza tries to hype up the crowd, which seems to have found its voice in the last 10 minutes.

BAN 1-2 SGP (77')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Added Time

With Bangladesh trying desperately to get the equaliser through Rakib Hossain and Hamza Choudhury, Singapore are trying to slow the game down to a trickle. The visitors are resolute in their defence, but how long can they hold on in the face of such relentless attack?

A minimum of seven minutes of added time is indicated by the fourth official.

BAN 1-2 SGP (90')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Penalty Shout

A massive shout for penalty as Irfan Najeeb slides inside the box, and replays show that he might not have the ball entirely, but the referee points for a corner kick. Bangladesh are pushing hard for an equaliser.

BAN 1-2 SGP (90+3')

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Full Time

It’s all over at Dhaka, and Bangladesh fail to get that coveted equaliser. A terrific header from Tariq Kazi hit the woodwork with the final touch of the game, after almost 102 minutes of action, but it wasn't mean to be.

Singapore get a massive away victory, which means that India and Bangladesh both occupy third and fourth places in Group C with just a solitary point.

BAN 1-2 SGP (FT)

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Group C Points Table

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Pts
1 Singapore 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
2 Hong Kong 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
3 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 India 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Bangladesh Vs Singapore Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: End Of Coverage

That’s it from our end for tonight’s live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Singapore match. It was an exciting fixture, with the Bengal Tigers giving it their all but falling to a 2-1 home defeat against a resilient Singapore side.

