Feyenoord's head coach Robin van Persie, center, and players greet fans after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord's Cyle Larin attempts a shot on goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, and Feyenoord's Cyle Larin argue during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord's Aymen Sliti, center, dribbles the ball challenged by Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda, left, challenges Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Marco Bizot celebrates after his teammate John McGinn scoring the second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery gestures during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda, center, jumps for the ball past Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, left, during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Aston Villa's Evann Guessand jumps for a header during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Fans cheer prior to the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.