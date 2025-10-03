Football

Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa, Europa League: AVFC Claim Vital Win In Netherlands

McGinn scored on a fast counter in the 79th minute to seal the win for Aston Villa after Emiliano Buendía had put the team ahead from the edge of the area on the hour mark. Until the goal, the hosts wasted a number of decent chances . Still, it was a fitting return for Villa to Feyenoord’s De Kuip Stadium where the club triumphed 1-0 over Bayern Munich in 1982 to become the European champion. McGinn has now scored in each of Villa’s three wins — against Bologna in the Europa League and Fulham in the Premier League — after the team opened the season with two losses and three draws domestically.