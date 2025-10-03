Football

Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa, Europa League: AVFC Claim Vital Win In Netherlands

McGinn scored on a fast counter in the 79th minute to seal the win for Aston Villa after Emiliano Buendía had put the team ahead from the edge of the area on the hour mark. Until the goal, the hosts wasted a number of decent chances . Still, it was a fitting return for Villa to Feyenoord’s De Kuip Stadium where the club triumphed 1-0 over Bayern Munich in 1982 to become the European champion. McGinn has now scored in each of Villa’s three wins — against Bologna in the Europa League and Fulham in the Premier League — after the team opened the season with two losses and three draws domestically.

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Robin van Persie
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Feyenoord's head coach Robin van Persie, center, and players greet fans after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Cyle Larin
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Feyenoord's Cyle Larin attempts a shot on goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

3/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Morgan Rogers
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, and Feyenoord's Cyle Larin argue during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

4/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Aymen Sliti
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Feyenoord's Aymen Sliti, center, dribbles the ball challenged by Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

5/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Ayase Ueda
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda, left, challenges Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

6/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Marco Bizot
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Marco Bizot celebrates after his teammate John McGinn scoring the second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

7/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Unai Emery
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery gestures during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

8/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_ Ayase Ueda
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda, center, jumps for the ball past Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, left, during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

9/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Evann Guessand
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Aston Villa's Evann Guessand jumps for a header during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

10/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Feyenoord vs Aston Villa_Soccer fans
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Fans cheer prior to the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Aston Villa at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

