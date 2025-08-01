FC Seoul Vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies: Hansi Flick Warns Barca Have 'Things To Fix' Despite Seoul Rout

Flick watched on as braces from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres were followed up with strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Andreas Christensen on Thursday

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick conceded that his team "have things to fix" despite their 7-3 thrashing of Seoul in a pre-season friendly. 

Flick watched on as braces from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres were followed up with strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Andreas Christensen on Thursday. 

The LaLiga champions were pegged back to 2-2 in the first half thanks to goals from Cho Young-Wook and Yazan Al Arab before retaking the lead just before the break. 

From there, Barcelona found their groove and cruised to victory, ending with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.33 from their 19 shots to Seoul's 0.93 from their nine attempts. 

The Blaugrana are now preparing for their final pre-season fixture in Asia with a clash against Daegu FC before taking on Como for the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10. 

And Flick said that despite their result against Seoul, he wanted to see more improvements, having lost their focus, which allowed Thursday's opponents back into the contest. 

"We committed some errors, and they are things we have to fix," Flick told reporters. 

Flick also took the time to praise midfielder Gavi for his display against Seoul, with the Spaniard scoring Barcelona's sixth goal and providing an assist for Christensen's effort. 

Gavi ended the game with a joint-team-high total for chances created (two), while the three duels he won were a total only bettered by Yamal and Fermin Lopez (both four). 

He also won more tackles (two) than any of his team-mates, and Flick believes the 20-year-old will have a crucial role to play for his team in 2025-26. 

"I saw what I want to see from him," Flick said. "It's great news that he is at this level, and we saw a great Gavi at the end of last season.

"He can play as a number six or a number eight. What I've seen from Gavi is what I want to see: pushing the team forward, wearing the armband. It's good to see him like this."

Flick will also be relieved to hear that Frenkie De Jong confirmed his intention to sign a contract extension with the Blaugrana, with just one year left on his current deal. 

De Jong has made 259 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions since joining the club in 2019 from Ajax.

The club have already renewed the contracts of Raphinha, Yamal and Wojciech Szczesny, with Jules Kounde also expected to put pen to paper on a new deal. 

"I have not renewed my contract, otherwise you would have known," De Jong said when asked if he already agreed fresh terms with Barcelona. 

"But I am very happy at Barca and from what I know, Barca are happy with me so, in the end, I will renew."

