FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Pep Guardiola Says Making History Is 'Extra Motivation'

Manchester City have the chance to win an unprecedented back-to-back league and FA Cup doubles against Manchester United if they win the FA Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola believes making more history is "extra motivation" for Manchester City as they prepare for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday. (More Football News)

City became the first side to win the English top-flight in four successive seasons after edging Arsenal to the title on the final day by two points.

On Saturday, they have the chance to win an unprecedented back-to-back league and FA Cup doubles against United if they win the FA Cup.

Guardiola says making history is a benefit for his side, but they should already have all the motivation they need to win at Wembley.

"If history gives us a chance to do something not done before, try it," Guardiola said.

"Maybe [it will be] extra motivation for players. I didn't speak about this specifically to the players. Playing for a win, a trophy, is enough.

"No teams have done four in a row; none have done back-to-back doubles. That is because it is not easy.

"We are going to London to perform well. [It's the] same routine, not forgotten - defending our crown one year until next season.

"We are happy, satisfied. Saturday we will go for it with all we have. I want to be beaten because they were better, not because we weren't who we are."

City finished the Premier League season 31 points better off than their city rivals as United finished in their lowest-ever league position in the competition.

A still from last year's FA Cup final where Man City beat Man United 2-1 - X/@EmiratesFACup
Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final: Key Players To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite the vast difference between the sides this season, Guardiola backed the Red Devils to bounce back.

"The respect is there," he added. "[You] can't compare, the last Premier League to first Premier League.

"I won't compare United to another period, it's unfair. Our team is here, maybe tomorrow [it is] different. It can be different, nothing is eternal. I'm sure United will work to come up again."

