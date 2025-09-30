Everton 1-1 West Ham, Premier League: Jarrod Bowen Salvages A Point In Nuno Espirito Santo's First Game In Charge

Bowen levelled with a deflected curling finish in the 65th minute at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Everton had not previously conceded in competitive action since their move from Goodison Park

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen celebrates his goal against Everton
Jarrod Bowen's fine equaliser helped Nuno Espirito Santo claim a point in his first game in charge of West Ham as they snatched a 1-1 draw away to Everton.

Bowen levelled with a deflected curling finish in the 65th minute at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Everton had not previously conceded in competitive action since their move from Goodison Park.

Everton forced Alphonse Areola into two early stops, with the goalkeeper comfortably keeping out Beto and Iliman Ndiaye's efforts, but West Ham's set-piece problems soon showed again.

Areola was powerless as Michael Keane brilliantly headed James Garner's follow-up cross home, after West Ham only half-cleared the midfielder's initial corner delivery from the left-hand side.

Idrissa Gueye and Garner went close after the interval, though Jordan Pickford had to be alert after a slack Jake O'Brien header allowed Crysencio Summerville through on goal at the other end.

But West Ham, who appointed Nuno on Saturday, improved in the second half, and their persistence was rewarded just after the hour. 

El Hadji Malick Diouf's lung-busting run ended with a cross flicking through to Bowen, whose strike took a touch off Keane on its way into Pickford's right-hand corner.

West Ham captain Bowen saw another chance stopped by a last-ditch James Tarkowski block, while Garner’s fierce piledriver was pushed away by Areola late on as both sides failed to find a winner.

The draw leaves West Ham 19th in the Premier League table on four points, while Everton moved up to ninth on eight despite making it four winless games in all competitions.

Data Debrief: Nuno off the mark but same problems persist

Nuno was only sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, but was thrown straight back into action just two days after replacing Graham Potter at West Ham. 

It's the joint-earliest into a season a manager has taken charge of two different teams in the Premier League, along with Graeme Souness in 2004-05 with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and there were positive signs for Nuno's men. 

After a lacklustre first half, West Ham generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.17 from their 14 shots, though only three were on target, compared to Everton's 0.73 from their 12 attempts.

Worryingly for Nuno, West Ham have now conceded eight goals from corners in the Premier League this season, as many as they did in the whole of 2024-25.

Keane's header was also the seventh headed goal they have let in this term, more than twice as many as any other side in the competition.

