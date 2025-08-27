Everton Vs Mansfield Town Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Everton enter EFL Cup second round with confident 2-0 win over Brighton in Premier League
Mansfield Town underdogs, but on four-match winning streak
Find out when and where to watch the English Football League Cup 2025-26 second round match
Everton host Mansfield Town in the second round of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the newly inaugurated Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Everton vs Mansfield Town, Carabao Cup football match live tonight.
David Moyes' Everton, a Premier League club with a rich history, enter the second round of the EFL Cup 2025-26 following a confident 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. They are clear favourites against Mansfield Town.
Everton’s best EFL Cup performance came in 1984 when they reached the final but lost to Liverpool in a replay after a goalless draw. Despite their strong domestic pedigree, the Toffees have never lifted the trophy, adding extra motivation to make their mark at their new home.
Mansfield Town enter the match on the back of a four-match winning streak that includes a 2-0 victory over Chesterfield in the first round of the Cup. Under manager Nigel Clough, the League One side has shown resilience and attacking flair.
Having never progressed beyond the fourth round before, their current second-round appearance represents one of their best performances since rejoining the EFL in 2013.
Everton Vs Mansfield Town: Head-To-Head Record
This fixture marks the first-ever head-to-head clash between Everton and Mansfield Town in any competition. It is also the inaugural EFL Cup match played at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, located on the banks of the River Mersey in Liverpool.
With a balance of Premier League quality and lower-league momentum, the Cup tie promises new beginnings for Everton and a historic opportunity for Mansfield Town to advance further than ever before.
Everton Vs Mansfield Town, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Everton vs Mansfield Town, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match be played?
The Everton vs Mansfield Town, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 12:15am IST.
Where will the Everton vs Mansfield Town, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Everton vs Mansfield Town, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in India.
In the UK, fans can watch the match live online on ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, STV Player, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, and BBC Radio 5 Live.