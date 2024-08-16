Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Sean Dyche is ready for Everton to put last season's challenges behind them by making a positive start to the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday. (More Football News)
Everton had to contend with two points deductions last season, but an impressive run of results at the end of the campaign ensured they comfortably avoided relegation.
While they did not make the best start to pre-season, going winless in their first three games, they finished on a positive note, with a win against Preston North End and a draw with Roma.
Though they will be without key players for their opener, including Jarrad Branthwaite, Dyche is optimistic about what the season will bring.
"You get the sense that, after last season's challenges and the positive end, I think there is more calmness and positivity," Dyche said in his press conference.
"The reality of knowing the truth of what the situation is helps. But generally, being up and around people there is a better feeling.
"We have been trying to bring in players who fit into the club. We have worked hard collectively with the scouts to get the right players. The only balance to that is that they don't have much Premier League experience, so it is how quick they can be effective and adapt."
Meanwhile, Brighton are preparing for their first campaign under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.
They won all four of their pre-season games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three, and James Milner believes the German has already started to make his mark.
"There is a good mix of the last manager [Roberto De Zerbi], who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in," Milner told Sky Sports.
"The manager has been very clear about what he wants from us as a team and individuals. He has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Everton – Jordan Pickford
Everton have lost their opening Premier League match in each of the last two seasons – both 1-0 at home – to Chelsea (2022-23) and Fulham (2023-24).
If they are to avoid starting their campaign with a defeat for a third year in a row for the first time since a run of four between 2008 and 2011, Jordan Pickford could be the key by leading from the back.
Brighton – Evan Ferguson
Evan Ferguson, then aged 18, scored in Brighton's 4-1 win against Luton Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League last season.
The only teenager to score on MD1 in more than one campaign is Michael Owen (1997-98 and 1998-99).
MATCH PREDICTION: EVERTON WIN
Everton won their first four home Premier League games against Brighton but are since winless in their last three against them at Goodison Park (drawing one, losing two).
However, Dyche's side have won five of their last eight Premier League games (drawn one, lost two), having been winless in their previous 13 (drawn six, lost seven). Indeed, since the first victory in that run on April 6, only four teams have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (16).
Meanwhile, Brighton lost their first match in three of their first four Premier League campaigns but have begun their last three seasons with victory. The Seagulls are looking to win their opening league game in four consecutive seasons for the first time ever.
They struggled at the end of last season though, losing their final two games to Chelsea and Manchester United, while they have not lost three consecutive league games since a run of six between February and March 2022.
The team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (won 10, drawn three), although the Toffees went 1-0 up in both games last season and both ended 1-1.
New manager Hurzeler will be hoping to get off to a winning start for his first game in charge. Born in February 1993, he will be the first manager to take charge of a Premier League game who was born after the competition started.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Everton – 40.4%
Draw – 26.6%
Brighton – 33%