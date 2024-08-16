Football

Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

The team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (won 10, drawn three)

Sean Dyche-everton-football
Everton manager, Sean Dyche
info_icon

Sean Dyche is ready for Everton to put last season's challenges behind them by making a positive start to the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday.  (More Football News)

Everton had to contend with two points deductions last season, but an impressive run of results at the end of the campaign ensured they comfortably avoided relegation.

While they did not make the best start to pre-season, going winless in their first three games, they finished on a positive note, with a win against Preston North End and a draw with Roma.

Though they will be without key players for their opener, including Jarrad Branthwaite, Dyche is optimistic about what the season will bring.

"You get the sense that, after last season's challenges and the positive end, I think there is more calmness and positivity," Dyche said in his press conference.

"The reality of knowing the truth of what the situation is helps. But generally, being up and around people there is a better feeling.

"We have been trying to bring in players who fit into the club. We have worked hard collectively with the scouts to get the right players. The only balance to that is that they don't have much Premier League experience, so it is how quick they can be effective and adapt."

Meanwhile, Brighton are preparing for their first campaign under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

They won all four of their pre-season games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three, and James Milner believes the German has already started to make his mark.

"There is a good mix of the last manager [Roberto De Zerbi], who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in," Milner told Sky Sports.

"The manager has been very clear about what he wants from us as a team and individuals. He has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Jordan Pickford

Everton have lost their opening Premier League match in each of the last two seasons – both 1-0 at home – to Chelsea (2022-23) and Fulham (2023-24).

If they are to avoid starting their campaign with a defeat for a third year in a row for the first time since a run of four between 2008 and 2011, Jordan Pickford could be the key by leading from the back.

Brighton – Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson, then aged 18, scored in Brighton's 4-1 win against Luton Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League last season.

The only teenager to score on MD1 in more than one campaign is Michael Owen (1997-98 and 1998-99).

MATCH PREDICTION: EVERTON WIN

Everton won their first four home Premier League games against Brighton but are since winless in their last three against them at Goodison Park (drawing one, losing two).

However, Dyche's side have won five of their last eight Premier League games (drawn one, lost two), having been winless in their previous 13 (drawn six, lost seven). Indeed, since the first victory in that run on April 6, only four teams have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (16).

Meanwhile, Brighton lost their first match in three of their first four Premier League campaigns but have begun their last three seasons with victory. The Seagulls are looking to win their opening league game in four consecutive seasons for the first time ever.

They struggled at the end of last season though, losing their final two games to Chelsea and Manchester United, while they have not lost three consecutive league games since a run of six between February and March 2022.

The team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (won 10, drawn three), although the Toffees went 1-0 up in both games last season and both ended 1-1.

New manager Hurzeler will be hoping to get off to a winning start for his first game in charge. Born in February 1993, he will be the first manager to take charge of a Premier League game who was born after the competition started.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton – 40.4%

Draw – 26.6%

Brighton – 33%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Shamar Joseph Stars With Fifer On Home Debut To Put Windies Ahead
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Serie A 2024-25 Season Preview: Top Five Things To Know Amid Managerial Mayhem In Italy
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe: Christantus Uche Earns Geta Azulones Draw In La Liga 2024-25 Opener
  5. Erik Ten Hag: Man United 'Not 100% Ready' For Start Of Premier League Season
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  2. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  4. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  5. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents
  2. Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning From Hospital: Report
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points
  4. Indian Army Contingent Celebrates I-Day In Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' In Sri Lanka
  5. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
  3. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. Saudi Crown Prince MBS Fears Assassination Over Normalisation With Israel: Report
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign