Europa League: Richarlison's Penalty Goal Helps Tottenham Hotspur Beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0

Spurs broke through within eight minutes of the restart, though, Richarlison calmly converting from 12 yards after Maxim Dekker tripped Lucas Bergvall in the box

Richarlison (right) and Bergvall celebrate.
Richarlison's penalty extended Tottenham's 100% start to their Europa League campaign, as they edged out 10-man AZ 1-0. (More Football News)

The Brazilian marked his first start of the season with the only goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as his second-half spot kick made it three wins from three for the hosts in this competition.

Ange Postecoglou's side created the better opportunities in the first half. Mikey Moore headed wide from a Timo Werner cross, while the German shot straight at AZ goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

At the other end, Fraser Forster produced a superb reflex save to push away Alexandre Penetra's header.

Rodrigo Bentancur made a timely block to prevent a potentially swift equaliser from Ernest Poku, but that was as close as it came for the visitors, who had David Moller Wolfe sent off for a second bookable offence when he felled Brennan Johnson five minutes from time.

Data Debrief: More home comforts for Spurs

Tottenham maintained their hugely impressive record on home soil in the Europa League. They have now won all seven such matches, while scoring 19 goals without reply.

As for AZ, their miserable travels to England continue. They have now lost all nine of their away matches against English opponents in all competitions.

Any hopes they had of ending that dismal streak were extinguished when Moller Wolfe was dismissed for the second match running.

