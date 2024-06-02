Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Lionesses Goalkeeper Mary Earps Set To Be Sidelined Against France With Hip Injury

England Women's goalkeeper Mary Earps will miss the decisive clash with France Women on Tuesday after withdrawing from Sarina Wiegman's squad with a hip injury. (More Football News)
Earps left St. James' Park with crutches after sustaining an injury just eight minutes into Friday's 2-1 defeat against France.
That marred what should have been a memorable occasion for Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, who made her 50th appearance for the Lionesses.
England confirmed Earps will be unavailable for Tuesday's Euro 2025 qualifier away to France, with Birmingham City's Lucy Thomas joining Wiegman's 23-player squad for the trip to Saint-Etienne.
"Not the way the big 50 was meant to go, but grateful and hugely proud to have reached 50 caps for England," Earps posted to Instagram on Sunday.
"Thank you for your lovely messages, gutted that I've picked up a minor hip injury which will sideline me for a couple of weeks.
"Not something I'm used to but nothing a little bit of rest and relaxation won't fix – right behind the girls for Tuesday!"
England are third in Group A3 as Wiegman's side chase qualification for next year's European Championship in Switzerland.
The Lionesses have four points and are behind second-placed Sweden on goal difference, with France five clear at the top of the group after three games.
Wiegman's team then host Ireland on July 12 and play Sweden away four days later in their final group game.