Football

Euro 2024: FRA-NED Draw Sees N'Golo Kante Extend Record Unbeaten Run At Major Tournaments

The 2018 World Cup winner is four games clear of any other European player when it comes to such a streak

France workhorse N'Golo Kante.
info_icon

France's draw with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 saw N'Golo Kante extend a record run at major tournaments. (More Football News)

Les Bleus drew 0-0 with the Dutch in a somewhat underwhelming encounter in Leipzig on Friday.

Kante was the star performer, picking up the Player of the Match award for the second match in a row.

And the midfielder has now registered 17 appearances at major tournaments for Les Bleus, without suffering a single defeat (not including penalty shoot-outs).

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. - null
FRA Vs NED, Euro 2024: Koeman, Van Dijk Frustrated Over Disallowed Winner Against France

BY Stats Perform

The 2018 World Cup winner is four games clear of any other European player when it comes to such a streak.

Italians Simone Perrotta (13) and Fulvio Collovati (12) are second and third on the all-time list, ahead of Andre Schurlle (11), Carlos Marchena (11) and Paul Gascoigne (11).

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. - null
Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Will Be Part Of Liverpool's Transition From Jurgen Klopp

BY Stats Perform

Kante has won 12 of his 17 matches at the Euros/World Cup, playing in five draws.

France's slatemate against the Netherlands leaves them second in Group D, though the favourites are still in a strong position to progress.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
  2. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  3. On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana
  4. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
  5. NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Jury For Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2024
  3. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  4. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  5. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Copa America; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Copa America 2024: Ricardo Gareca Unconcerned By Chile's Slow Start After Peru Draw
  3. Declan Rice: England Put Too Much Pressure On Themselves
  4. USA Vs BOL, Copa America 2024: Knockout Victory Will Measure Success, Claims Tyler Adams
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: 'It Is Our Destiny To Win This World Cup', Says West Indies' Roston Chase
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Copa America; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon