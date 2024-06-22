France's draw with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 saw N'Golo Kante extend a record run at major tournaments. (More Football News)
Les Bleus drew 0-0 with the Dutch in a somewhat underwhelming encounter in Leipzig on Friday.
Kante was the star performer, picking up the Player of the Match award for the second match in a row.
And the midfielder has now registered 17 appearances at major tournaments for Les Bleus, without suffering a single defeat (not including penalty shoot-outs).
The 2018 World Cup winner is four games clear of any other European player when it comes to such a streak.
Italians Simone Perrotta (13) and Fulvio Collovati (12) are second and third on the all-time list, ahead of Andre Schurlle (11), Carlos Marchena (11) and Paul Gascoigne (11).
Kante has won 12 of his 17 matches at the Euros/World Cup, playing in five draws.
France's slatemate against the Netherlands leaves them second in Group D, though the favourites are still in a strong position to progress.