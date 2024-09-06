Luis de la Fuente says he is "not worried" by Spain's 0-0 draw with Serbia in their opening Nations League match, comparing it to a pre-season game. (More Football News)
In their first match as European champions, Spain struggled to break down a resolute Serbia side, with Lamine Yamal coming the closest for them as he missed two great chances in the second half.
La Roja had 21 shots throughout the game, creating 1.39 expected goals (xG), but only tested Predrag Rajkovic five times as the goalkeeper resolutely defended his clean sheet.
Despite an underwhelming start to their Nations League defence, having won the tournament in 2022-23, De la Fuente insisted there was no need to be concerned about the result.
"We lacked mostly everything in the first half," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters.
"In the second half, we were better and much improved but lacked effectively up front. We could have done better, players were a little tired, the heat was excruciating, and we ran out of gas.
"I'm not worried, it's almost a pre-season game for us due to the circumstances, still early in the season and the calendar is busy for the players. It's a process, and we will move forward."
De la Fuente named almost the same team from their Euro 2024 final triumph, with only Rodri and Alvaro Morata missing from Thursday's line-up.
However, the head coach believes their extended tournament may have had some effect on the result, with players not having as much game time before returning to the international fold.
"At this stage of the season, there are players who participate more and others less. In October, when they have accumulated more games, we will talk about other things," De la Fuente added.
"In September there is a lack of rhythm, it's harder to recover. It's a complicated time. We have to value Serbia, who, defensively, had a lot of energy, and we lacked accuracy."
Spain’s next Nations League game in Group A4 is away to Switzerland on Sunday.