Football

Eredivisie: Feyenoord Hire Brian Priske As New Head Coach To Replace Arne Slot

Dutch club Feyenoord hired Brian Priske as its new head coach to replace Arne Slot, who left to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

| Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
info_icon

Rotterdam (Netherlands), Jun 12: Dutch club Feyenoord hired Brian Priske as its new head coach to replace Arne Slot, who left to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. (More Football News)

Feyenoord, which finished second to PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last season after winning the Dutch title in the previous year, said Wednesday it signed the Sparta Prague coach on a three-year contract.

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese said the Dane ticked crucial boxes in a careful selection process by officials.

“He has shown at several clubs that he makes players better, advocates the attacking style of soccer that fans in De Kuip (stadium) like to see and gets results. A nice added bonus is that he speaks Dutch.”

Sparta signed Priske two years ago, and he immediately led the struggling team to its first league title after nine years. He successfully defended the title this year and did the double by winning the Czech Cup.

Under Priske, Sparta reached the pre-quarterfinals in the second-tier Europa League where it was eliminated by Klopp's Liverpool.

