Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush LIVE Score: Nottingham Forest Entertain Chelsea; Man City Up Against Everton

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 8 Fixtures Starting XIs
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Gomez, Baleba, Wieffer, Georginio, Ayari, Minteh, Welbeck
Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Oriola
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Thiaw, Bruno G., Tonali, Joelinton, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade
Subs: Ramsdale, Schär, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley
Burnley: Dúbravka, Walker, Hartman, Estève, Tuanzebe, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino, Flemming, Bruun Larsen, Anthony
Subs: Weib, Edwards, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Laurent, Barnes
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Man City v Everton
Sunderland v Wolves
English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Hello
A grand hello to our followers for today's English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday lunch-time fixtures. Sit back and keep a track of the scores from lunch-time fixtures, right here.