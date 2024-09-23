Football

Alexander-Arnold Cites Silverware As Crucial Factor Amid Liverpool Future Talks

Trent Alexander-Arnold is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a team abroad as early as January

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has less than a year left on his deal
info_icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold says winning trophies is his key consideration as talks continue over a possible extension to his Liverpool contract. (More Football News)

Alexander-Arnold is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a team abroad as early as January, and as it stands is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the right-back.

Yet the 25-year-old, who moved onto 100 goal contributions in his Liverpool career when he teed up Luis Diaz in Saturday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth, insisted he has not made a decision on his future.

However, the lure of winning silverware on a consistent basis is what will drive his decision.

"The most important thing is trophies if I'm honest," Alexander-Arnold told reporters, as quoted by The Athletic.

"I want to win trophies. I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite.

"That's probably the main factor of anything. If you have a personality that's elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that's what drives them.

"I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. This one won't be either."

Alexander-Arnold did, at least, commit his immediate future to Liverpool.

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season is what I will say," he added.

"For now I'm completely focused on this season – how many goals, assists, clean sheets can I get and hopefully do enough to help us win the league."

Alexander-Arnold is not the only big name with an uncertain future at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract at the end of the season.

