Chelsea have completed the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves, with the Blues shelling out €60million (£51.4m) plus add-ons for the Portugal international. (More Football News)
Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market once again as they approach their first season under Enzo Maresca, with Neto becoming their ninth senior signing ahead of 2024-25.
The winger spent five seasons at Wolves after arriving from Braga in 2019, and 2023-24 was his most productive campaign yet as he tallied nine assists in 20 Premier League appearances.
However, two hamstring injuries limited him to just 1,518 minutes in the competition last term, and he has not made over 20 league appearances in a single season since 2020-21.
Neto will be hoping to remain fit this campaign as Chelsea set their sights on Champions League qualification, having finished a disappointing sixth under Mauricio Pochettino last term.
Neto's arrival was confirmed at half-time during Chelsea's final pre-season friendly versus Inter on Sunday, with the 24-year-old signing a seven-year contract before telling the club's website: "I feel really grateful to have joined this club.
"I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I'm looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."
Neto could make his Chelsea debut against Premier League champions Manchester City on matchday one of the Premier League season next Sunday, before returning to Molineux for a swift reunion with Wolves one week later.
Neto's arrival is the most expensive sanctioned by the Todd Boehly regime this off-season, taking Chelsea's overall spend to an estimated £161m.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo have also joined ahead of 2024-25, with Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson all being moved on for significant fees.