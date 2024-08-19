Leicester City have announced the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the sides' Premier League encounter on Monday. (More Football News)
Skipp, who made 106 appearances across five seasons with Spurs, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract for a reported 20-million-pound fee at the King Power Stadium.
The 23-year-old featured in 21 league games under Ange Postecoglou last year, five of which were starts, totalling to 694 minutes of action.
He enjoyed his best campaign during the 2022-23 season, making 31 appearances in all competitions and scoring his only goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.
During that season, Skipp completed 659 passes, bettering the likes of Son Heung-min (644), Harry Kane (613) and Dejan Kulusevski (558).
Skipp reunites with new Foxes boss Steve Cooper, having previously worked together during the Welshman's time in the England youth set-up.
The midfielder was also part of the Three Lions side that won the European Under-21 Championship last year, playing 17 minutes in their 1-0 win over Spain in the final.
“I’m really excited to sign. I’ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players," Skipp told Leicester's official website.
"I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game. You look around the squad and there’s lots of exciting players who have played in the Premier League and I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve.
“I had conversations with the people here and they gave me a feeling of warmth and that they were excited to have me on board.
"As a player, when you feel that excitement, that’s something you can use to develop your game.
"The staff here know me as well - Steve [Cooper], I have worked with at England, so there’s definitely a good relationship there and I’m keen to push on and show what I can do.”