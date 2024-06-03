English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Named As Mauricio Pochettino's Successor At Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club's new head coach. (More Football News)
The former Leicester City boss has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option for the club to extend his stay for another year.
Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea by mutual consent last month after just one season in charge.
The Italian oversaw Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt in 2023-24, the Foxes topping the Championship table with 98 points.
In a statement, Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea.
"He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.
"Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him."
Former midfielder Maresca, who was a two-time UEFA Cup winner with Sevilla, began his coaching career on the staff at Ascoli – then of Serie B – in 2017.
He then joined Manchester City in August 2020 as manager of their Elite Development Side, who he guided to the Premier League 2 title in his first season, before a six-month stint in charge of Parma.
Maresca returned to City in June 2022 as an assistant to Pep Guardiola, before replacing Dean Smith at Leicester 12 months later and subsequently guiding the former Premier League champions back into the top flight.
The 44-year-old, who becomes the eighth different Italian to manage Chelsea, will enjoy his first taste of European football as a coach next season.
Although the Blues initially qualified for the Europa League having finished sixth in the Premier League, they dropped into the Europa Conference League following Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.