Football

English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Named As Mauricio Pochettino's Successor At Chelsea

The former Leicester City boss has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option for the club to extend his stay for another year

Enzo Maresca led Leicester City to the Championship title in 2023-24
info_icon

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club's new head coach. (More Football News)

The former Leicester City boss has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option for the club to extend his stay for another year.

Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea by mutual consent last month after just one season in charge.

The Italian oversaw Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt in 2023-24, the Foxes topping the Championship table with 98 points.

In a statement, Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. 

FILE - Leicester's head coach Enzo Maresca applauds fans at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. There is unprecedented managerial upheaval in the English Premier League. Five of the top 11 teams potentially will have new coaches at the start of next season and another of them changed managers just three months ago. - (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Premier League: Managerial Shake-Up In Post-Season - All Changes, From Chelsea To Man United

BY Associated Press

"He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

"Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him."

Former midfielder Maresca, who was a two-time UEFA Cup winner with Sevilla, began his coaching career on the staff at Ascoli – then of Serie B – in 2017.

He then joined Manchester City in August 2020 as manager of their Elite Development Side, who he guided to the Premier League 2 title in his first season, before a six-month stint in charge of Parma.

Maresca returned to City in June 2022 as an assistant to Pep Guardiola, before replacing Dean Smith at Leicester 12 months later and subsequently guiding the former Premier League champions back into the top flight.

The 44-year-old, who becomes the eighth different Italian to manage Chelsea, will enjoy his first taste of European football as a coach next season. 

Although the Blues initially qualified for the Europa League having finished sixth in the Premier League, they dropped into the Europa Conference League following Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  2. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  3. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  4. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Preparations Finalised For June 4 Counting Day | Pics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  2. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  3. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
  4. Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actress Award At New York Indian Film Festival For 'Mrs'
  5. Sunny Leone Looks Intense As An Assassin In First Look Of Tamil Film 'Quotation Gang'
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Anrich Nortje Stars As Proteas Dismantle SL For 77 In New York
  2. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
  3. Copa America 2024: Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Reveals His Plans, Shares Messi Update
  4. Memphis Depay Transfer Update: Dutchman To Leave Atletico Madrid As A Free Agent
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals