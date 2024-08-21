Football

Bruno Fernandes Confident Manchester United Are Adding Quality To 'Compete With The Best'

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the captain and star man at Manchester United and committed his long-term future to the club last week, ahead of the start of the new English Premier League season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United's transfer business is arming them to "compete with the best", which was his aim before agreeing to a new contract at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

This was despite United falling to eighth last season, their lowest finish in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag's men did win the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final, but they were unable to consistently compete with their rivals at the top of the table.

That needed to change for Fernandes to remain happy in Manchester, but he is encouraged by the early signs, with United signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Zirkzee scored a dramatic winner on his debut against Fulham on Friday, ensuring United made a victorious start to the new campaign.

"The club knew that I want to compete with the best teams," Fernandes told MUTV. "They knew that we needed to improve the team. I think we're doing that.

"Obviously, I said to them: 'I don't need you to promise me that we're going to win the league'. No-one can promise that.

"But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive through the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete in the highest levels.

"I think the club is doing that, trying to bring people in to get more players with quality in the team, to get more competitive, so everyone is fighting for your place.

"But my first choice was always to stay at the club. It was not even demands, but the things that I wanted to see: the club going forward, so I could see a future on that.

"To be honest, I look now and I see that the club is making an effort for that."

